Thesis

The year to date performance of Siltronic (OTCPK:SSLLF) has been subpar, especially due to a recent stock price decrease after its board warned investors that 2023 might be more challenging than expected. Year to date the stock price is almost flat, while the S&P 500 (SPX) returned around 3%. The stock price has seen highs of around €140 after a takeover offer from GlobalWafers, falling down to as low as €57 last year after the deal fell apart. I think the company still has very strong fundamentals and is significantly undervalued at the moment. It is not per se a firm that has an edge on its competition, but it is significantly more attractively valued with a P/E ratio of around 6 and a P/B ratio of 1.2.

Q3 Results and looking forward to Q4 and 2023

Siltronic recorded its highest sales and best EBITDA in 2022 due to price increases and a favorable exchange rate development with the US dollar. The company's sales increased 28% to a record of EUR 1,805 million while EBITDA grew 44% to EUR 672 million and EBIT improved significantly to around EUR 496 million. Siltronic invested EUR 1,074 million in capital expenditure in 2022, including the construction of a 300mm fab in Singapore and the expansion of the crystal pulling hall in Freiberg. However, the preliminary net cash flow was negative at EUR 395 million due to capital expenditure. Despite high capex and a dividend payment of EUR 90 million, the preliminary net financial assets only fell to EUR 374 million due to strong cash flow from operating activities. Siltronic received customer prepayments of EUR 311 million in 2022.

Results for Q4 are expected to be robust, but 2023 will prove more challenging. 2023 is expected to be characterized by higher costs and uncertainties, but rising demand is still expected in the medium and long term. The Siltronic board stated that lower volumes, exchange rate effects and inflation are expected to impact the 2023 performance, lowering their outlook.

Strong business at a reasonable price

As stated in the thesis, the company is priced attractively at a P/E value of around 6 and a P/B ratio of just 1.2. Next to that, and even better, the firm sits on almost €1 billion of cash and short-term investments. That’s almost 50% of its market value! Siltronic also has just under €400 million of long-term debt, as it is building a new fab in Singapore. Next to Singapore, Siltronic also operates its fabs in the US (Portland), Germany (Burghausen, Freiberg), Malaysia (Kuala Lumpur), Japan (Ichira) and South Korea (Cheonan). It is therefore only partly dependent on the German market and its problems with energy prices, but is definitely valued as such. Free cash flow for Siltronic varies widely, as it is a cyclical business, but has almost consistently been positive over the last 10 years.

Competitors

Siltronic operates in an intensely competitive market, with some of its main competitors being Shin-Etsu (OTCPK:SHECY), Sumco (OTCPK:SUOPY) and GlobalWafers. Comparing the firm on its fundamentals to Shin-Etsu is difficult, as the latter is way more diversified than Siltronic. Sumco is more comparable to Siltronic. Both, however, are more expensively valued as their P/E ratios are around 10 and 9 respectively. Historically speaking, current P/E ratios are low for all three companies, but even relatively cheaper for Siltronic, as seen in the figure below. P/B ratios are comparable for all three companies, as they operate in an industry which requires large investments in plants and equipment. Growth metrics for the firms are also comparable, while Siltronic outscores them in return on capital, equity and assets. Siltronic’s market share has also been stable over the last 10 years, which shows that it is a stable player, but not outperforming its peers. The stable market share, comparable growth metrics and strong returns on capital, equity and assets at a lower price, provides extra robustness to the thesis that the firm is undervalued.

Macro-setting

The macro environment for Siltronic, and the semiconductor industry as a whole, might not be the best in the coming years. Semiconductor related stocks are very cyclical and should also be treated as such. Their business cycles move in line with broader macroeconomic cycles. More specifically, semiconductor business cycles actually move quicker and earlier than macroeconomic cycles, while recovering more slowly. With the current recessionary fears, the stock prices already reflect lower future earnings. Earnings are however expected to decline in the future, which will also raise the P/E ratio. The industry as a whole, however, is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

Valuation

Moving on to the valuation, I performed a DCF analysis for Siltronic. Over the last five completed fiscal years (2018 – 2021), Siltronic has had free cash flow per share vary between €1.06 (2020) and €13.78 (2018). For my calculations I will be using the average of these five years. This gives us a free cash flow of €5.06 per share. Furthermore, I will use a terminal growth rate of 3%, a discount rate of 10% (as we want to outperform the S&P 500, else why bother), a growth rate of 8% (estimates for the growth rate of the semiconductor wafer market vary from mid-single-digits to low double-digits, according to multiple studies) and a time horizon of 10 years. Running my model, this gives us an intrinsic value of €108 for its stock. That makes for a margin of safety of almost €40! I do, however, think that it is very difficult to value a business such as Siltronic, as its free cash flow varies widely per year. Excluding the stellar 2018 year for example, would yield us a very different result. Taking into account the low P/E and low EV/EBIT ratios as well, and the favorable relative comparison to its peers, this strengthens my belief that Siltronic is undervalued significantly.

Conclusion

Siltronic is a solid business operating in a competitive but fast-growing industry. Recently the stock price has been beaten down, after a failed takeover offer from GlobalWafers. Fundamentally speaking, though, the company is doing well and is in-line with its near competitors. It is however priced more attractively with a P/E ratio around 6 and a P/B ratio around 1.2. This is most probably due to it being based in Germany, which is suffering from large macroeconomic and political uncertainty. Siltronic’s business, however, is very diversified as I have shown. The DCF analysis was also favorable, showing that the company might be undervalued. I therefore give it a ‘Buy’ rating.

