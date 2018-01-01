Siltronic: Undervalued And Cash Rich

Mar. 09, 2023 4:17 AM ETSiltronic AG (SSLLF)1 Comment
Quantric Capital profile picture
Quantric Capital
79 Followers

Summary

  • Siltronic has a P/E ratio of around 6, strong fundamentals, and a large cash position.
  • Siltronic is priced as a German company, but has a strong global presence.
  • The company is undervalued compared to its peers, according to several metrics.
  • My DCF analysis and my relative comparison show that Siltronic might be significantly undervalued, thus I give it a 'Buy' rating.

Silicon Wafer

nicolas_

Thesis

The year to date performance of Siltronic (OTCPK:SSLLF) has been subpar, especially due to a recent stock price decrease after its board warned investors that 2023 might be more challenging than expected. Year to date the stock price

Siltronic: Stock performance (source: Tikr.com)

Siltronic: Stock performance (Tikr.com)

Siltronic: Global player

Siltronic: Global player (Siltronic)

Siltronic: Historic P/E ratios compared to peers

Siltronic: Historic P/E ratios compared to peers (Seeking Alpha)

Siltronic: DCF calculation

Siltronic: DCF calculation (Author's calculation)

Siltronic: DCF calculation for multiple growth rates

Siltronic: DCF calculation for multiple growth rates (Author's calculation)

This article was written by

Quantric Capital profile picture
Quantric Capital
79 Followers
True believer of value investing, especially in strong companies with a competitive advantage. I evaluate firm fundamentals in a macroeconomic setting. MSc degrees in econometrics and economics and extensive professional experience in evaluating firm's economic performances.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SSLLF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Your own due diligence is required before investing in stocks.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.