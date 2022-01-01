Lincoln: A Great Investment Opportunity In 2023 And Beyond

Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
126 Followers

Summary

  • Strong FY2022 results and a turnaround in the last couple of years prompted me to look into the company further.
  • The management is very optimistic about the future and sees a lot of growth in the next 5 years with many corporate partnerships in store to attract more students.
  • The financials are solid and look much better than they did just a few years back.
  • Even with conservative growth estimates, the company is a buy at these levels for the long-term investor.

University Students Helping Each Other

FatCamera/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The FY2022 results and optimism from the management about the future of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) have prompted me to look into it further to see if what the management is saying about

Cash Ratio

Cash Ratio (Own Calculations)

Current Ratio

Current Ratio (Own Calculations)

ROIC

ROIC (Own Calculations)

10-year DCF Valuation

10-year DCF Valuation (Own Calculations)

This article was written by

Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
126 Followers
MSc in Finance. Interested in investing since the age of 17. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. Eager to improve my equity research skills. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks and also some hedging through some sophisticated options plays from time to time.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.