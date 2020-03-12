Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is the largest holding in my Dividend Harvesting Portfolio series on Seeking Alpha, as I have continuously added to the position throughout VZ's decline. Since its previous high of $61.55 on 12/3/2020, VZ has declined by -37.84% to $38.26. Over the past year, VZ has declined 30%, as there was a sharp decline from $51.42 on 7/1/22 to $36.38 on 10/13/22. Shares of VZ haven't performed well lately, and shares are trading at the lowest levels they have seen in over a decade. While VZ isn't a flashy, headline-grabbing entity, it's a solid income play that continues to see its yield pushed higher as the share price drops. Shares of VZ were so low that the yield exceeded 7% recently, and the current yield is flirting with 7% once again. As bonds and CDs are currently exceeding 4% yields, it's hard to take on equity risk from an income perspective if the yield generated isn't substantially higher. With a market cap of $160.69 billion, I believe shares of VZ are establishing a bottom, and locking in the 6.82% yield for income investors is an interesting idea. I actually believe that shares of VZ are more than 50% undervalued, and there is significant upside potential while sitting back and collecting the large dividends.

Seeking Alpha

Cutting to the chase, why I feel Verizon is more than 50% undervalued

Everyone has their own opinion on what represents value, how market caps should be determined, and which metrics are the best indicators for determining if a company is under or overvalued. There isn't a definitive answer as to what is the best way to determine value, as arguments can be made for specific factors being more important than others. One thing that can't be disputed is that when your allocating capital toward an investment, you're paying the present value of the company for all its future cash flow and profits. When researching a company, I take into consideration EBITDA, net income, and Free Cash Flow (FCF) to gauge its profitability. My preference is to base my valuation model on FCF as the profitability measure because, unlike net income, it can't be manipulated through write-offs, write-downs, and other GAAP accounting practices. FCF is simply deducting capital expenditures from the cash generated from operating activities. How much cash a company generates from its operations is much harder to manipulate than net income because $1 of cash from ops should always equal $1 of cash from ops.

I built a model on how I like to determine a company's fair market value. Some may agree, and some may not. When you read this, please think about it with an open mind. I start with the total equity of a company. Total equity is simply total assets minus total liabilities. This is my baseline because if a company was to dissolve itself, theoretically, the total equity is what would be left for the shareholders to chop up among themselves after all liabilities are zeroed out.

After the baseline for total equity is established, I look toward profitability. During 2020 and 2021, so many investors lived and died with the price to sales (P/S). The problem with a price to sales is that if I pay a multiple on sales for a company there is no telling when I will recoup my original investment. If a company is generating $1,000,000 in sales and $100,000 in profit with 20% YoY growth in profit, would you pay 5x sales for the company? The company would need to keep the 20% YoY growth rate in profit intact for 12 consecutive years to generate $4.749,660.27 in profits, and in year 13, the original $5,000,000 investment would be recovered. For some, this would be a worthwhile investment. What if growth was slowing? Would paying 5x sales still be a lucrative investment?

I can't predict the future, and this is why I look at the current multiple on FCF. I'll look at the closest peers, and similar-sized companies to find the average multiple on FCF the market is valuing companies at. Then I will add the total equity by the company's current FCF multiplied by the market multiple to determine a fair value for the company to determine if it's under or overvalued. Here is how VZ stacks up.

VZ has 2 peers, AT&T (T) and T-Mobile (TMUS). TMUS currently has the largest market cap of the 3 at $173.03 billion. TMUS has $69.66 billion in total equity and generates $2.81 billion in FCF. TMUS has a P/FCF multiple of 61.55x. VZ generates $14.05 billion in FCF and has a P/FCF of 11.43x, and T generates $12.4 billion in FCF, placing its P/FCF at 10.82x. The average of these companies' P/FCF is 27.93x. VZ has a market cap of $160.69 billion. When VZ's total equity is combined with a 27.93x multiple on its FCF the fair market value for VZ is $484.99 billion placing its current value at a -66.87% discount. One could argue that TMUS is drastically overvalued, and with the P/FCF of T and VZ being 11.43x and 10.82x, the average is inflated. This is why I look toward a larger set of companies to validate my numbers.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

I expanded my peer group set to the largest companies in the S&P 500, which include Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), Tesla (TSLA), NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Meta Platforms (META), Visa (V), Exxon Mobil (XOM), UnitedHealth (UNH), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Walmart (WMT), Mastercard (MA), Procter & Gamble (PG), Chevron Corporation (CVX), Home Depot (HD), Eli Lilly (LLY), AbbVie (ABBV), Merck & Co (MRK), Broadcom (AVGO), Coca Cola Company (KO), Oracle (ORCL), PepsiCo (PEP), Thermo Fisher (TMO), McDonald's (MCD), Salesforce (CRM), Danaher (DHR), Abbott Labs (ABT), Linde (LIN), and Wells Fargo (WFC). There are 32 of the largest companies in the S&P 500, excluding Amazon (AMZN), Disney (DIS), and Bank of America (BAC). I excluded AMZN and BAC because they had negative FCF in the TTM and DIS because their P/FCF was $106 million, placing their P/FCF at 1,743x. Without these 3 anomalies, the data is much tighter.

Of these 32 companies, the range on P/FCF is 3.95x to 154.96x. There is only 1 company that exceeds 100x P/FCF, and in total, 3 that exceed 50x on a P/FCF multiple. The average P/FCF multiple that these 32 companies trade at is 30.95x.

VZ currently has a market cap of $160.69 billion and trades at an 11.43x P/FCF multiple as it generates $14.05 billion of FCF. VZ is the 15th largest FCF producer of 32 companies. If VZ traded at just 20x its FCF plus its equity, it would make its current market cap trade at a -56.98% discount. If I placed the 32 group average P/FCF on VZ of 30.95x and added its equity, its current market cap trades at a -69.53% discount. If you were to pull the equity out of the equation and only value VZ at the peer group average of 30.95x FCF, VZ would have a market cap of $434.97 billion, placing its current market cap at a -63.06% discount. At 20x FCF without the equity, VZ would have a market cap of $281.08 billion, placing its current market cap at a -42.83% discount.

Ultimately, I see VZ having at least 50% in upside potential. A market cap of $160.69 billion for a company that generates $14.05 billion in FCF is extremely low, especially since the top 32 companies, excluding AMZN, DIS, and BAC have an average P/FCF of 30.95x and VZ is trading at 11.43x. Just for shares of VZ to trade at a 20x P/FCF multiple, the market cap of VZ would need to appreciate by 74.92%, and a 20x multiple on its FCF is about a third less than the peer group average.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Verizon is a strong income-producing opportunity at these levels

Today there is no shortage of yield. Anyone can get 5% from Barclays or 4.5% from Marcus on a 12-month CD. Going the T-bill way, you can get 4.86% on a 2-year T-bill. Income investors are not living in the yield-starved environment they once did, and taking on equity risk to generate 3% in yield isn't attractive in 2023. To actually put capital at risk, many investors need to be rewarded with yields that are above a risk-free CD or T-bill.

VZ has plunged so low that its current yield is 6.82%. I don't believe the dividend is at risk considering VZ just declared its quarterly dividend of $0.6525 on 3/2/23, which is payable on 5/1/23 and goes ex-dividend on 4/7/23. The dividend is also well covered as VZ generated $5.06 of EPS in 2022 and pays a dividend of $2.61 per share, placing its payout ratio at 51.58% of its earnings. For such a large yield, this is a low payout ratio which leaves room for future increases to the dividend. VZ has established an 18-year track record of dividend increases with a 2.06% 5-year growth rate. VZ is currently a solid income play that continues to give investors a raise annually. There aren't many companies that produce $14 billion in FCF, pay a 6.82% yield, and have a payout ratio of under 60%. If you're looking to take on equity risk, VZ should be at the top of the list for income-producing companies.

Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

I believe VZ is an amazing opportunity hiding in plain sight. VZ won't grab headlines, but its numbers speak for themselves. There is no reason why shares of VZ won't trade between $50 and $60 during the next bull cycle, if not higher. Based on 32 of the largest companies in the S&P 500, I feel VZ has at least 74.92% upside potential, and that doesn't even place VZ at a competitive valuation compared to its peers. VZ also yields 6.82% and has a payout ratio that's under 60%. I plan on adding more VZ in my Dividend Harvesting Series on Seeking Alpha, and starting a position in my main dividend account as shares look to be forming a bottom. I believe there is a strong opportunity for quality, high-yield, and capital appreciation from shares of VZ.