Wendy's Near-5% Dividend Yield Is Quite Tempting

Mar. 09, 2023
Valuentum
Summary

  • Wendy's innovation efforts have worked wonders on its global same-store sales growth.
  • The firm's loyal customer base keeps coming back to eat its beloved square burgers, and Wendy's has also been able to attract younger consumers.
  • We're huge fans of Wendy's ~4.6% dividend yield, which remains supported by its free cash flow generation.
  • The company's large debt load, intense rivalries in the burger business, and a concentrated shareholder base are concerns.
  • Still, we think Wendy's is a strong idea for income consideration, but it is not without meaningful risks.

Wendy"s Posts Weaker-Than-Expected Revenue As Recession Curbs Spending

Justin Sullivan

By Valuentum Analysts

Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) has quietly executed a fantastic turnaround, and along with the fundamental improvement has come a very attractive dividend yield. Recently, the company doubled its quarterly dividend to $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized), which now amounts to a forward

Wendy's capital allocation policies remain attractive.

Wendy's capital allocation policies remain attractive. (Image Source: Wendy's)

Wendy's same-store sales have surged of late.

Wendy's same-store sales have surged of late. (Image Source: Wendy's)

The company's revenue breakdown.

The company's revenue breakdown. (Image Source: Wendy's)

Wendy's shares have traded sideways and could be poised to breakout if the market backdrop remains strong.

Wendy's shares have traded sideways and could be poised to breakout if the market backdrop remains strong. (Image Source: TradingView)

We offer subscriptions and exclusive newsletters. Visit our website at www.valuentum.com for more information. Valuentum is an independent investment research publisher, offering premium equity reports and dividend reports, as well as commentary across all sectors/companies, a Best Ideas Newsletter (spanning market caps, asset classes), a Dividend Growth Newsletter, modeling tools/products, and more. Valuentum is based in the Chicagoland area. Valuentum is not a money manager, broker, or financial advisor. Valuentum is a publisher of financial information. Please read our Disclaimer that applies to all articles published on Seeking Alpha: http://www.valuentum.com/categories/20110613. Follow us on Twitter: @Valuentum

