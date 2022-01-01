Tradeweb Exchange-Traded Funds Update - February 2023

Summary

  • Trading activity on the Tradeweb European ETF marketplace reached EUR 51.1 billion in February, while the proportion of transactions processed via Tradeweb’s Automated Intelligent Execution (AiEX) tool was 82.8%.
  • Total consolidated U.S. ETF notional value traded in February 2023 amounted to USD 54.3 billion, an increase of 23% year over year.
  • Fixed income products dominated February’s top ten by traded notional volume, with the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) ranked first. The fund last held the top spot in November 2022.

The following data is derived from trading activity on the Tradeweb Markets institutional European- and U.S.-listed ETF platforms.

European-Listed ETFs

Total traded volume

Trading activity on the Tradeweb European ETF marketplace reached EUR 51.1 billion in February, while

2023February_ETFupdate_EUCharts.jpg

2023February_ETFupdate_EUTable.jpg

2023February_ETFupdate_USCharts.jpg

2023February_ETFupdate_USTable.jpg

