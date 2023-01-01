Shoals Technologies: The Valuation Is Way Too High

GrowthInvesting profile picture
GrowthInvesting
96 Followers

Summary

  • Shoals Technologies posted its FY22 and Q4 FY22 results.
  • Their revenue and net income grew significantly in FY22.
  • When compared to its peers, it is overvalued.
  • I assign a hold rating on SHLS stock.

Aerial view of solar panels on a parking lot rooftop

Teamjackson/iStock via Getty Images

Shoals Technologies (NASDAQ:SHLS) offers an electrical balance of services and solutions, and components for solar and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. They produce an electrical balance of system (EBOS) components, including inline fuses, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, transition enclosures, and wire

Income statement

SHLS's Investor Relations

Technical chart

Trading View

Revenues

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

GrowthInvesting profile picture
GrowthInvesting
96 Followers
I am an active investment banker with more than 15 years of experience in the equity markets. I specialize in long term equity investments. My goal is to provide the investors with strategic investment opportunities in the equity and debt market.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.