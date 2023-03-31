HIVE Blockchain Technologies Faces A Challenging 2023

James Coleman profile picture
James Coleman
1.1K Followers

Summary

  • HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. had a suboptimal 2022, both financially and operationally.
  • Volatility in the sector has prolonged the crypto winter.
  • 2023 will be a challenging year for both HIVE and the cryptocurrency space as a whole.
  • HIVE is a hold until more clarity surfaces about the future of Bitcoin mining.

Bitcoins with a pickaxe

Sibani Das

Investment thesis

I have closely followed the cryptocurrency sector for over five years, and I have published 2 bullish articles on HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) - 8/17/19 and 5/11/20 the base case of

stock chart

seekingalpha.com/hive

graph

www.commons.m.wikimedia.org

This article was written by

James Coleman profile picture
James Coleman
1.1K Followers
Past- CPA with public accounting firm that had SEC clients (and other related) experience Present- adjunct at community college in MA 45+ yrs. buying (and selling) stocks for my individual account.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.