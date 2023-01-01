Healthcare Realty Hit By A Challenging Macroenvironment

Mar. 09, 2023 7:06 AM ETHealthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR)
Bashar Issa profile picture
Bashar Issa
3.58K Followers

Summary

  • The Fed's hawkish monetary outlook and higher for longer interest rate environment decreases the appeal of REITs as an asset class.
  • One-year treasury bond yields 5.5%, a comparable rate to HR's dividend.
  • Shareholders are yet to see a match between revenue and dividend per share growth.

Insurance company client take out complete insurance concept. Assurance and insurance: car, real estate and property, travel, finances, health, family and life. 3d render yellow

Phiwath Jittamas

Investment Thesis

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:HR) is a real estate investment trust "REIT" focused on owning and leasing healthcare-related properties. As a REIT, the company is required to distribute 90% of its taxable income to shareholders in the form of a

Chart
Data by YCharts

HR

Author's estimates based on company filings

This article was written by

Bashar Issa profile picture
Bashar Issa
3.58K Followers
Bashar is a contributing writer at Seeking Alpha, focusing on Long/Short investment ideas, with a geographic focus in North America. Before that, Bashar worked at an Investment Fund in the United Kingdom. He has a Master's degree in Finance from the Queen Mary University of London and a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Middlesex University.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.