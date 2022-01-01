SCHB: Wait And See Is The Best Approach For Now

Ploutos Investing profile picture
Ploutos Investing
6.67K Followers

Summary

  • SCHB invests in 2,500 largest stocks in the United States.
  • The fund has comparable performance to the S&P 500 index.
  • SCHB’s valuation is still not attractive and a recession may not be far.

bitcoin and stock crash

franckreporter

Introduction

The Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike last year has impacted both the bond market and equity market negatively. Yet, it appears that there may be more rate hikes to go. Will the market continue to decline in 2023? In this article, we will

Chart

YCharts

Chart

YCharts

Chart

YCharts

Chart for Buffett Indicator

GuruFocus

This article was written by

Ploutos Investing profile picture
Ploutos Investing
6.67K Followers
I am a value focused investor. Stocks rise and fall for many different reasons that we often cannot predict. Eventually, it is those companies with a wide moat and the ability to generate cash flow that prevail. Therefore, my investment focus is to find value stocks that are able to generate cash flow, with sustainable dividends and provide growth over time. I focus my attention on analyzing large-capped dividend growth stocks, REITs and ETFs. I aim at providing a quarterly update and insights on stocks I follow. Please feel free to browse the articles that I wrote and provide any comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.