VasilySmirnov

There are simple reasons for investing in SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM), which we called a wonderful company not so long ago. It's the market leader in precision timing:

It has a rapidly expanding SAM.

It has market leading products and produces ever more sophisticated solutions and moves toward more demanding segments producing ASP and margin lift.

It keeps adding new products some of which opening up new markets.

The company generates huge margins

Finances are very sound

However, the company is experiencing some cyclical headwinds due to an inventory correction, most notably of its biggest customer. Q1/23 will be the through so things should improve from there and the inventory correction basically over by the end of Q2/23.

However, given the very high valuation metrics, some of that coming progress will likely be absorbed through a reduction of these multiples, which is somewhat limiting the upside this year, in our view. We still rate the shares a solid buy for investors with a longer time horizon.

Market opportunity

According to management, its SAM (Serviceable Available Market, the portion of the TAM that can be served by a company's products and services) increased from $1B in 2021 to $2B in 2022 and is set to increase further to $4B in 2024.

The reasons are fairly simple, the company's silicon based solutions are replacing legacy quartz based ones due to inherent advantages (SITM IR deck):

SITM IR presentation

Silicon solutions are also benefiting from Moore's Law so the use cases are rapidly expanding.

SITM IR presentation

Products

The company is the market leader and the strength of its competitive advantage is revealed by the fact that 80% of their customers are single-sourced, meaning either no competitive product exists or these are significantly inferior, from the Q4CC:

The way I see it is that there are some products of SiTime's that have no comparable product. I would say that significant in comms and enterprise in significant part of auto and clearly in the military aerospace business. That's also true in some of our other products, but let's just focus on this one. On this, we see no competition, we see no quest for lower pricing, because our customers clearly understand how unique our products are in providing value. On the products that are pin for pin compatible, higher volume, typically in industrial, perhaps in consumer, maybe in some lower end of networking telecommunications. Even there, recall, Chris, that we still sell at a premium price.

As a result of this favorable competitive situation comes almost entirely without any pricing pressure.

The company rapidly introduces new products, four in Q4/22 and another five new product families are scheduled for a 2023 launch, and they have a history doing that (Q4CC):

from the time that we went public, we've gone -- we have about doubled the number of applications. So in other words, we've probably gone from sub-150 to 300 applications, and we continue to add applications every month, really... Our SAM was $1 billion a year ago. Just recently, as Rajesh mentioned on the call, we think it's about $2 billion now. And by the end of 2024, we think it goes to $4 billion. And a lot of that SAM expansion comes from new products that are essentially going into new applications.

They are focusing especially on the following segments which use cutting-edge solutions, therefore offer better ASPs and margins:

SITM IR presentation

On new products (Q4CC):

Last week, we introduced two new Endura product families that expand our presence in the aerospace defense market in applications such as position, navigation and timing, PNT, tactical communications, network service synchronization and surveillance. Both products deliver up to 10 times better environmental resilience, which is crucial for these applications that operate in harsh environments.

The company uses 4 KPI's

SAM expansion, from $1B in 2021 to $2B in 2022 to $4B at the end of 2024

Design wins, which grew 55% in Q4.

ASPs are rising and will rise again in 2023, basically by focusing on the higher-end solutions and more demanding segments.

Single source business, 80% of SiTime's customers are single-sourced.

What investors also might want to take onboard is the increasing sophistication of their solutions not just in terms of raw performance metrics, but also in complexity, increasingly moving to programmable devices and systems:

SITM IR presentation

Finances

Data by YCharts

Q3 and especially Q4 is where an inventory correction started that will continue in H1/23 as well, combined with some softness in the economy.

Given previous shortages customers tended to over order in the recent past, the result is that there is now a bit of an inventory glut (in combination with a softening economy).

This is especially the case with the company's biggest customer, in both the communications as well as the enterprise segment. Their spending will decline from $15M to less than $1M in Q1 which is the main reason for a soft Q1 outlook.

But they will come back in H2/23 as inventories get depleted and one of their businesses traditionally has a strong second half of the year.

But their 'normal' growth is like 30% with 65% gross margins and management expects this to gradually return towards the end of the year with Q1 being the through and things improving from there but in the company's focus areas (comms, enterprise, automotive, aerospace, defense) the whole process can take 3 years.

The company itself increased inventory, of wavers (MEMS wavers from Bosch and CMOS wavers from TSMC), but these don't go obsolete and can be kept for years and the company will gradually reduce this inventory.

They did this to reassure their customers, 80% of which use SiTime as a single source for their timing products.

Margins

Data by YCharts

Gross margins went up from 45% at the time of the IPO to 65% in FY22 as a result of moving upmarket (away from the consumer market) and introducing new products (Q4CC):

Our ASP's solidity and growth is related to a single source. It's related to our new products and it's related to our SAM expansion. They're all four tied together, which is why it's all part of one strategy. Deliver highly differentiated products that customers just got to have.

New products usually take 18 months to ramp from design win, investors might want to keep that in mind, although it differs per segment with consumer, IoT and mobile having shorter design wins (less than a year) and periods to ramp (also less than a year).

But the inventory correction is affecting margins (the figure above are GAAP versions, the non-GAAP operating margin is still positive at 16.8% and 26.7% for FY22) as there is a certain amount of fixed cost.

Cash flow has also taken a step back but that's at least part on inventory building by the company (mostly in wavers, which can be kept for years as explained above):

Data by YCharts

The company has $584M in cash and equivalents on which it is earning an increasing amount of interest income ($5M-$5.5M in Q1/23).

Outlook

Q1 revenue $37M-$39M

Gross margin 59%-61%

Flat OpEx at $28M

Non-GAAP net income breakeven

A sub $40M quarter is of course well below what they are used to

Valuation

The company has 21.7M shares outstanding and 2.08M options for a total of 23.8M shares fully diluted and a market cap (at $130 per share) of $3.1B and an EV of $2.5B.

With FY23 revenues expected to be $205M (well below the $283.6M of FY22) the stock trades on a forward EV/S of 12.2x, which is very substantial.

EPS is expected to come in at $1.32 giving the shares a nearly 100x earnings multiple, but in 2024 EPS is expected to return to more normal levels ($2.70, according to analysts) for an earnings multiple of 47x.

Conclusion

The company is a structural grower by virtue of their superior products, cutting edge product introductions and moving to higher-end segments. As a result of these, its SAM is rapidly increasing, as well as its design wins and this leads to margin expansion and the production of significant cash flows adding to the pile of cash the company is already sitting on.

However, cyclical headwinds have thrown some sand in these rapid secular improvements and revenue growth has gone into reverse due to an inventory correction in the industry.

Management expect this to clear by the end of Q2/23 after which normal procedures gradually return with Q1 being the through.

While we think this is likely, valuation multiples are quite extended and these will have to come down, absorbing some of the progress that is likely from Q2/23 onwards.

Longer-term though the secular forces are likely to win out with roughly 30% growth and 65% gross margin and SITM stock will be a winner.