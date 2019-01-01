Dufry: Expect To Benefit From Travel Recovery Especially From China Travelers

Mar. 09, 2023 8:00 AM ETDufry AG (DUFRY)1 Comment
Normad Capital profile picture
Normad Capital
235 Followers

Summary

  • Dufry's positive start to FY23 is evident through its year-to-date sales being only 3% lower than 2019 levels and the updated guidance, which includes expectations of growth in top-line revenue.
  • The return of global travel trends, including Chinese travelers, could provide a significant boost to Dufry from 2H23 onwards.
  • At the current valuation, the stock is an attractive long, and investors can look forward to a mean reversion in multiple alongside a strong upwards revision in earnings.

African-American tourists with suitcases in front of the rented apartment

blackCAT/E+ via Getty Images

Summary

Dufry (OTCPK:DUFRY) operates as a travel retailer. The Company manages duty-free and duty-paid shops, as well as convenience stores in departing/arrival areas such as airports, seaports, railway stations, and also central tourist areas for consumer goods brands. In general, DUFRY appears

This article was written by

Normad Capital profile picture
Normad Capital
235 Followers
Both a full-time investor and a full-time operations manager. I've learned about investing over the years by reading and researching businesses that, in my opinion, have a significant competitive advantage that can sustainably produce returns above its cost of capital.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.