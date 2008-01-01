adamdodd

I wrote this article after American Express Company's (NYSE:AXP) dividend increase last year arguing that a perfectly fine stock should not be shunned just because it did not increase dividends for a few years, especially when the company has paid dividends for more than 30 years, did not cut dividends even during the worst time for its industry (2008/2009 crash) and is one of the first few names that comes to mind in its category.

Amex has just announced a 15% dividend increase and a massive buyback as Seeking Alpha has covered here. Sure, the dividend growth streak is now just two as the company did not increase dividends in 2020 and 2021 (perhaps responsibly so with questions about COVID still very much intact). But the numbers below should comfort investors.

Strong In All Sense

Using forward EPS of $11.16, the new annual dividend of $2.40 per share represents a payout ratio of 21.50% .

Amex has an outstanding shares count of ~ 744 Million, which means the company is committing $446 Million towards its quarterly dividend (744 million times 60 cents per share).

Amex's average quarterly FCF stands at $2.80 Billion over the last 5 years, which works out to a payout ratio of 15% using this metric.

using this metric. Using the four most recent quarters, the average quarterly FCF stands at an even healthier $4.80 Billion, which gives a payout ratio of ~ 9%.

All three payout ratios above are lower now than last year's numbers at 22%, 17%, and 14% respectively. Total shares outstanding have fallen from 775 Million to 744 Million in the same time period. Overall, Amex's dividend coverage looks extremely healthy.

In addition, the buyback plan to retire up to 120 Million shares represents 16% of the total shares outstanding. Let's look at the impact this could potentially have on the EPS and Free Cash Flow. Based on forward EPS of $11.16, Amex's net profit is expected to be around $8.3 Billion based on 744 Million shares outstanding. Assuming the 120 Million shares are retired as planned, EPS would immediately jump to $13.30, a jump of 19%. It would also save the company about $288 Million in Free Cash Flow (120 Million shares times annual dividend of $2.40 based on the new dividend).

Overall, while the current yield might be lower due to the stock's run up in price, investors can take comfort in the fact that the company has plenty of room to afford dividend increases well into the future even if things get challenging for the business.

What's The Key Takeaway?

As explained in last year's article, if a company gives out generous but irregular dividend increases, it may still beat the dividend returns of a company that increases dividend at a lower rate but every year. For example, the table below assumes American Expresses increases dividend by 10% the next 3 years, followed by 2 flat years and repeats that pattern for the next five years. The yield on cost still more than doubles in this example.

The key is to trust the company will reward shareholders with generous increases when it can afford one and will not reduce the dividend during tough times. American Express gives me that comfort based on the history mentioned at the beginning of the article and the dividend coverage analysis.

Conclusion

Should dividend growth investors immediately sell a stock because it did not increase dividends during a rough couple of years? I acknowledge there is an element of hindsight bias here but the fact that American Express increased dividend by 20% and 8% answers that question with an emphatic no. The fact that the company showed enough discipline and foresight to not overindulge during the COVID lows when it had negative Free Cash Flow is actually comforting to me in hindsight.

From a technical perspective, American Express stock is likely setting up for a nice run here as the stock has now broken above all commonly used moving averages. Most importantly, the stock is nearly 15% above its 200-Day moving average and the dividend increase coupled with the buyback news should set the stock up for an upward move, assuming the Fed and inflation do not think otherwise. However, the stock is already up nearly 20% YTD and at 16 times forward earnings with an expected earnings growth of 7.50%/yr, the stock is a little richly valued here. I rate the stock a strong "Hold" and suggest adding on any Fed and rates induced sell off in the early $160s (nibble) and $150s (indulge).