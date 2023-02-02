Umesh Negi

In my last analysis “SPY: It's Do Or Die“ published on February 2, 2023, I suggested the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) facing a potential breakout while also suggesting the risk of retracement, which has finally been confirmed. SPY has now bottomed on a very important technical point, and could set up a new short-term uptrend, while the downside risk remains considerably high. In this article, I discuss the most important indicators I consider in my technical analysis concerning the SPY, and I examine two strategies addressed to either actual investors or investors on the sideline but interested in exposure.

An overview of the actual situation

We begin by reviewing the most important indicators I observe when evaluating the conditions of the major indexes in the US financial markets. The Market Breadth measured by the MMFI, as a percentage of stocks above their 50-day moving averages [MAV], has again dropped under the 50% mark, after topping at the end of January 2023. The index fell sharply over the past few weeks, and it could head toward the 30% mark, although other data points should be considered before making any such assumption. The MMTH, measuring the percentage of stocks above their 200-day MAV, after climbing to the highest point since the market downturn during 2022, is now retracing and approaching the 50% level, a mark it hasn’t crossed negatively since November 2021.

Author, using TradingView

All sectors in the US economy had a weak performance during the past month, with among the best performers during January, figuring as the worst performer during February. The overall volatility and instability in the equity markets remain high, and despite some sectors that have reported the biggest losses during the past year, have more recently hinted at some strength, a reversal will most likely not happen linearly and investors should be prepared for setbacks.

finviz

finviz

The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) is moderate in bull markets and higher in bear markets, with spikes reported during periods of extreme uncertainty or unforeseen major events mostly perceived as negative catalysts for the stock market. The indicator is hovering at the bottom of what I consider the relevant volatility range since the pandemic crash and is priced below all its most important MAV. If the index continues in its bearish momentum or maintains those low price levels, the US stock market may be set for an extended moment of strength, while investors could also observe the buildup in volume as this usually leads to a spike in the index.

Author, using TradingView

The SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High-Yield Bond ETF (JNK), which tracks highly liquid, high-yield, US dollar-denominated corporate bonds, is still extremely negatively extended, reporting its longest period at this price level since its inception in December 2007, hinting at the ongoing sustained cautiousness of institutional investors in the high-risk bond market.

Author, using TradingView

At the beginning of February, I discussed SPY standing in front of a trivial situation and suggested two scenarios I saw as most likely. The reference has since failed in its breakout, and traced along my suggested trajectory, until testing the descending converging trend line, which has for now acted as support.

Author, using TradingView

SPY is hovering around its EMA55 on its weekly chart, supported by its EMA21, and is trying to find its direction, on dropping relative strength when compared to the broader small-cap market tracked by the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM). The MACD indicator on a weekly scale is rather inconclusive, as it could hint at more weakness, while also a continuation of the positive momentum buildup cannot be excluded. The uncertainty observed in the formerly discussed indicators is therefore confirmed in the SPY’s actual situation.

The short interest on the SPY has recorded some spikes toward the end of February, but overall hovering around the same levels over the past two months, hinting at more cautiousness on the short side compared to the end of 2022, but still showing a massive exposure when compared to pre-pandemic levels, and therefore the conviction of those actors seeing possibly substantial more downside ahead.

nasdaq.com with data from FINRA

What is coming next?

The observed indicators hint at a mixed picture, while the SPY has confirmed the descending converging trend line as a support and after tracing the suggested trajectory, rebounded at exactly the intersection with the up-trending channel. A situation that is worth being analyzed more closely on the daily chart, and I want to discuss two scenarios that I consider as most likely.

Author, using TradingView

My first scenario is considering SPY forming a new upward impulse sequence, with the index likely forming wave 3 after defining wave 2 while bottoming at $392.33. This scenario would see SPY rising toward $420 in the least optimistic scenario, but most likely attempting to break out from this resistance and extend until $436. The likely crossing MACD and the bottoming relative weakness are supporting this hypothesis and hint at possibly more strength ahead, while at this stage, it’s early to call for a significant reversal.

In the second scenario, SPY would fail in its wave formation, by either continuing to drop from its actual level along the descending converging trend line, or at the latest again at the strong overhead resistance, leading the index to break down into a new downtrend on its daily chart.

What could be a tactic in this situation? Actual investors could consider the up-trending channel as being their signal line. A breakdown from this trend channel would most likely lead to the second scenario, while if SPY continues in its reversal or traces along the up-trending channel, the first hypothesis is becoming more likely. The overhead resistance marked by the purple line will still define the do-or-die scenario for wave 3, hence investors interested in an exposure in the SPY might want to wait and see if the index can break out from this price level.

Investors who decide to scale into SPY while it is rising, are better off setting up a trailing stop loss defined under the EMA21, once the index would cross it significantly. Under no circumstance would I keep my long position open, if SPY drops again under the descending converging trend line, or breaks down from the up-trending channel.

The bottom line

Technical analysis is not an absolute instrument, but a way to increase investors' success probabilities and a tool allowing them to be oriented in whatever security is listed on the markets. One would not drive towards an unknown destination without consulting a map or using a GPS. I believe the same should be true when making investment decisions. I consider techniques based on the Elliott Wave Theory, as well as likely outcomes based on Fibonacci's principles, by confirming the likelihood of an outcome contingent on time-based probabilities. The purpose of my technical analysis is to confirm or reject an entry point in the stock, by observing its sector and industry, and most of all its price action. I then analyze the situation of that stock and calculate likely outcomes based on the mentioned theories.

My approach in this article is strictly pondering indicators I consider the most important when assessing the situation of the major indexes in the US financial markets, as this is not a macroeconomic analysis, and instead focusing on the SPY, it is consciously ignoring other economic indicators that may be relevant under another perspective.

After failing in its breakout attempt, SPY followed the trajectory I suggested and bottomed at the intersection with the up-trending channel. It’s still early to confirm the formation of wave 3, but in case this scenario would succeed, investors could achieve a significant profit in the foreseeable future. A failure of this scenario would lead SPY to most likely test again its most important support if not dropping into a new extended downtrend. The observed indicators and the intrinsic technical situation of the index, are leading me to maintain my hold rating on SPY.