Vermilion Energy: Strong 2022 Results And An Attractive Valuation

Summary

  • Vermilion reported a strong 2022 with C$1.6B in fund flows and C$1.1B in free cash flow.
  • 2023 cash flows look to decline due to the weaker energy prices and to rebound later in 2024, even though conservative price assumptions are used for 2024.
  • Vermilion will be focused on debt repayments for much of 2023, while the company is also doing some buybacks, and has a small quarterly dividend.
Prairie Oil Pump Jacks Canada USA

mysticenergy

Investment Thesis

I wrote a detailed article on Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) a few months ago, which is worth the read. This is my take on the 2022 results and what to expect over the near term.

Figure 1 - Source: Koyfin

Figure 2 - Source: TradingView

Figure 3 - Source: CME Group

Figure 4 - Source: Annual Reports

Figure 5 - Source: 2022 Annual Report

Figure 6 - Source: Vermilion March 2023 Presentation

Figure 7 - Source: My Estimates Derived of Vermilion's figures

Figure 8 - Source: Koyfin

If you like this article and is interested in more frequent analysis of my holding companies, real-time notifications on portfolio changes, together with macro and industry analysis. I would encourage you to have a look at my marketplace service, Off The Beaten Path.

I primarily invest in turnarounds in natural resource industries, where I have a typical holding period of 1-3 years. Focusing on value offers good downside protection and can still provide great upside participation.  My portfolio has generated a return of 81% during 2020, 39% in 2021, -8% in 2022, and 9% YTD in 2023.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VET either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

