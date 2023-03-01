Yen Jumps Despite Poor GDP Ahead Of Tomorrow's BOJ Outcome

Summary

  • The dollar remains firm but mostly consolidating today, ahead of tomorrow's employment report.
  • Some position adjusting ahead of the conclusion of the BOJ's meeting is lifting the yen today, which is the best-performing G10 currency, gaining about 0.85%.
  • Asia-Pacific equity markets were mixed, with Japan and Australia rising and China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan, and India falling.
  • Europe's STOXX 600 is off 0.6%, and US index futures are trading softer.

Overview

Seeing the drama he inspired on Tuesday, the Fed chair tried soft-pedaling the idea that he was signaling a 50 bp hike in March. The market did not buy it. And the odds, discounted by the Fed funds futures, rose a little

