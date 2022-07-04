The Howard Hughes Corporation: Location, Location, Location

Mar. 09, 2023 8:31 AM ETThe Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC)
Grey Ghost Capital profile picture
Grey Ghost Capital
39 Followers

Summary

  • Howard Hughes Corp owns large chunks of land, much of which are under long-term development, in a variety of desirable, high-growth markets nationwide.
  • Rising interest rates may hamper results, although the inflationary environment could potentially support land sale values, which provide cash flows for development of its master-planned communities.
  • Pershing Square's recent tender and current ~36% stake should provide at least some encouragement to long-term holders.
  • The stock has had a tremendous run. I think it makes sense to step back and let the thesis unfold a bit more before considering a purchase.

Aerial top view middle class neighborhood in South California, USA

Thomas De Wever/iStock via Getty Images

I'm recommending a Hold rating on the shares of The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC), with a price target of $90 per share, approximately equal to 55% of the company's view of NAV and roughly 20 times

This article was written by

Grey Ghost Capital profile picture
Grey Ghost Capital
39 Followers
Musings on stocks and other securities with a focus on value, catalysts and asset-rich businesses, primarily in the transportation space.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.