Market Fatigue Explains QQQ's Relative Resilience And Should Benefit PSQ

Mar. 09, 2023 9:10 AM ETProShares Short QQQ ETF (PSQ), QQQSQQQ2 Comments
Chetan Woodun profile picture
Chetan Woodun
6.12K Followers

Summary

  • A comparison of the performance of Nasdaq-100 tracking QQQ in 2018 and 2023 reveals that the market is behaving irrationally given the higher risk level this year.
  • This irrationality can be attributed to "market fatigue" and helps to explain the Nasdaq's resilience.
  • However, fatigue also implies that something has to give up, which should be beneficial for those wanting to short tech with ProShares' PSQ.
  • I also elaborate on the risks of using this shorting tool.
  • To kick off, the convergence between Fed Fund rates and inflation provides a hint of what is to come.

Stock Market Technology Index. Trading screen with a sector index for Technology, quotes, charts and changes.

Torsten Asmus

The chart below shows the Federal Funds rates, and U.S. inflation, both headline and core are starting to converge. Looking at the rear mirror, one can also see that the same happened towards the end of 2018, more precisely around October.

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

seek

Charts built using historical data from (finance.yahoo.com)

seek

Charts built using historical data from (finance.yahoo.com)

seek

Leveraged and inverse PSQ (www.proshares.com)

Chart
Data by YCharts

seek

Top 10 Holdings (www.invesco.com)

This article was written by

Chetan Woodun profile picture
Chetan Woodun
6.12K Followers
My aim is to provide differentiated insights, whether it is for investing, trading, or informational reasons. For this purpose, I am not a classical equity researcher or fund manager, but, I come from the IT world as the founder of Keylogin Information and Technologies Co. Ltd. Thus, my research is often backed by analytics and I make frequent use of charts to support my position.I also invest, and thus, in this tumultuous market, I often look for strategies to preserve capital. As per my career history below, I have wide experience, initially as an implementer in virtualization and cloud, and I was subsequently a team leader and project lead, mostly working in telcos.I have also been a mediocre entrepreneur in real estate, and a farmer, and like to dedicate at least 5 hours per week to working on a non-profit basis. For this purpose, I regularly contribute peer reviews and opinions for enterprise tech and help needy families by providing sponsored work.As for Research, I started with Tech stocks before going Multi-Tech with Fintechs, Biotechs, and Cryptotechs.I have been investing for the last 25 years, initially in mutual funds where the "learned economists" would always advise you to "think long term". Got a lot of experience in the 2008/2009 downturn when I lost a lot. Since then I do my own research and have fallen in love with Seeking Alpha because of the unique perspectives it provides to someone investing hard-earned money as well as access to some of the best financial advisors.We live only once but can have many "investment lives" especially when investing in individual stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PSQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is an investment thesis and is intended for informational purposes. Investors are kindly requested to do additional research before investing.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.