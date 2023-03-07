U.S. Imports From China Continue Cratering

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.4K Followers

Summary

  • January 2023 should have seen U.S. imports from China rebound following the Chinese government's lifting of its failed zero-COVID lockdowns at the end of December 2022.
  • Because those lockdowns had greatly disrupted significant sectors of China's export-generating economy, their end should have opened the door to a much higher level of goods being shipped to the United States.
  • While the level of China's exports to the U.S. increased by 2.5% from December 2022's total to $38.3 billion in January 2023, it fell far short of its potential.

Global inflation rate 2022 problem stockmarket and risk asset stockmarket crash

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

January 2023 should have seen U.S. imports from China rebound following the Chinese government's lifting of its failed zero-COVID lockdowns at the end of December 2022. Because those lockdowns had greatly disrupted significant sectors of China's

Combined Value of U.S. Exports to China and U.S. Imports from China, January 2017 - January 2023

This article was written by

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.4K Followers
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.