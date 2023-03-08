ANNVIPS/iStock via Getty Images

While January's labor market data may have appeared to be relatively strong on the surface, when viewed in conjunction with other economic data, an image of a deteriorating economy emerges. Consumer spending and construction activity are likely to fall in the coming months, which will likely break the labor market.

Job openings and quit rates remain elevated, although both are continuing to normalize. In the case of job openings, the level appears meaningless due in part to extremely low survey response rates. The quit rate is important as it is a good indicator of wage inflation. Declining quit rates are indicative of weaker wage growth going forward.

Figure 1: Job Openings and Quit Rate (Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

Indeed, job posting data is one month ahead of BLS data, and shows a significant deterioration in hiring in recent weeks. As a result, it seems likely that job openings will record an extremely large drop next month.

Figure 2: Indeed Job Postings (Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

Indeed, the data is supported by data from LinkedIn, which showed a decrease in hiring of 6.5%, across all industries, in February relative to January. This was the largest month-over-month decline observed since April 2020. Hiring was down 27.9% YoY in February and has declined for 10 consecutive months. LinkedIn's Workforce Confidence index also showed that employee confidence in finding and retaining a job is at the lowest level since 2021. These data points likely indicate that both job openings and quit rates will decline going forward.

Looking at hiring data by industry does not paint a picture of a particularly healthy economy, either. Hiring has declined significantly in industries that are more sensitive to interest rates and the business cycle.

Temporary Help Services and Part-Time Employment (Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

While the labor market now appears to have largely normalized after the pandemic, it is yet to overshoot to the downside. Layoffs are now at fairly normal levels, although they are increasing rapidly. It is entirely possible that the economy is only a few months away from recording recessionary levels of job losses.

Figure 3: Layoffs (Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve and Challenger)

Temporary help services employment and part-time employment both point toward a weakening labor market as well, mirroring the behavior of 2008.

Temporary Help Services and Part-Time Employment (Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

From an income perspective, both average weekly hours and average hourly compensation growth have been trending down in recent months, although hours bounced back slightly in January. This again points towards a labor market that is healthy but deteriorating rapidly. Income growth is extremely important to the economy at the moment as consumers are currently spending well beyond their means. Absent low inflation and strong wage growth, a large drop in consumer spending is inevitable.

Figure 6: Transportation Employment and Consumer Spending (Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

Personal consumption expenditures are at record levels relative to disposable income, which is causing declining savings and rising debt. At the margin, consumers are already under pressure. Real retail sales have been flat/declining for the past two years. Nearly 25 million people are behind on their credit card, auto loan or personal loan payments. There are also over 20 million homes that are behind on their utility bills. Despite what indices of financial conditions indicate, access to financing is being rapidly withdrawn.

Government support is also being rapidly withdrawn, which will only pressure lower-income households further. Food stamp benefits were cut in March, Medicaid rules are becoming less generous in April, student loan debt relief will likely end soon, and child tax benefits have been reduced. The bottom 60% of earners are responsible for around 40% of consumption, and their spending could decline significantly this year.

A drop in consumer spending will likely show up in transportation and warehouse employment before many other industries. While this has not occurred yet, there are signs of softness, and employment will be falling from an extremely elevated level.

Figure 6: Transportation Employment and Consumer Spending (Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

Construction employment is also crucial to the economy and appears set to fall in the coming months. Building permits and housing units started have both already fallen significantly, although construction employment remains strong, as the total number of housing units under construction is yet to fall. Unless mortgage rates decline significantly, housing units under construction will begin to fall in the coming months and construction employment along with it. This could evolve into an extended downturn, given weak population growth and the enormous number of housing units constructed in recent years.

Figure 7: Construction Employment and Housing Units Under Construction (Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

The labor market continues to be reasonably robust, but it appears to be a matter of time before layoffs begin to increase significantly. While this may be sufficient for the Fed to begin normalizing monetary policy, it may not matter at this point. A decline in consumer spending, along with a fall in construction activity, could create a negative feedback loop that will be difficult to escape.