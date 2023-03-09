MongoDB Smashes Its Q4 Guide, Guides Down, Stock Dumps, We Rate At Accumulate

Mar. 09, 2023 9:22 AM ETMongoDB, Inc. (MDB)
Cestrian Capital Research profile picture
Cestrian Capital Research
Marketplace

Summary

  • MongoDB, Inc., a New Cloud Generation database vendor, reported its Q4 of FY1/23 yesterday after the close.
  • The company beat its revenue guide by almost 8%.
  • In addition, EBITDA and unlevered pretax-free cash flow margins continue to tick up - UFCF was substantially positive in the quarter.
  • MongoDB is in very good shape on fundamentals, and the chart outlook is bullish.
  • We see the selloff as an opportunity to accumulate a position for the long term, and indeed will be doing so in staff personal accounts today.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Growth Investor Pro get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

NoSQL principles for implementing database management mechanisms

Funtap

DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and, in particular, is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an

MDB Fundamentals

MDB Fundamentals (Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis)

MDB Valuation Analysis

MDB Valuation Analysis (Company SEC Filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis)

MDB Chart

MDB Chart (TrendSpider, Cestrian Analysis)

NEW - LOW COST NEWSLETTER FROM CESTRIAN CAPITAL RESEARCH

Our Growth Investor Pro service remains the #1 trending service on all of Seeking Alpha. Choose from the basic newsletter at just $99 for your first year, or the full real-time service. You can learn all about it here including the wall of 5-star reviews we've received in bear and bull markets alike.

This article was written by

Cestrian Capital Research profile picture
Cestrian Capital Research
14.67K Followers
Pro-grade stock research with market direction context & actionable alerts
Pro-grade growth and value stock research, presented so that anyone can understand and use it. Get our work for FREE at https://cestriancapitalresearch.com/ - and learn more about our premium service, Growth Investor Pro, here.


Regulated by the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc

5000 Birch St, West Tower, Suite 3000, Newport Beach, CA92660

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MDB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. Business relationship disclosure: See disclaimer text at the top of this article.

Additional disclosure: Cestrian Capital Research, Inc staff personal accounts hold long positions in MDB and intend to add to those positions in the coming days.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.