DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and, in particular, is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security, or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note's date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.
MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) has been a staple software stock for a while now, but only recently did we get excited about its long-range prospects. Its roots lie in low-cost, lightweight database deployments in online applications with non-mission critical data; think smaller-scale e-commerce applications. But as the company has evolved, it is gearing up to challenge the incumbent enterprise database market.
Today you won't find a slew of global enterprises entrusting MDB with high transaction volume, high security data. But that day is now a question of time in our view, not whether it will happen or not. What changed? MDB's product strategy and use cases. For the technical detail thereof, take a look at this post from Software Stack Investing. With this in mind, we recently began building a long-term position in the stock in staff personal accounts. With the selloff after hours yesterday, which we assume means MDB stock will remain soft for a while, we intend to continue doing so.
In an earnings season where for the most part, Big Tech has reported dreadful numbers but their stocks have risen anyway, and where New Cloud Generation names have generally reported continued high rates of revenue growth and also continued margin improvement, MDB delivered a particularly strong Q4 (ending January 2023). The company beat its own midpoint revenue guide by nearly 8%. And look at the margin progression.
Key highlights:
The guide was for +27% revenue growth next quarter and this weighed on the stock at the print. It may prove cautious or not from the management team; again, the company beat their own midpoint guide this quarter by nearly 8% (a guide given one quarter ago!). So, whilst it's always dangerous to declare "well, that's too cautious, they'll beat that," you can at least point to some evidence that this could be the case.
Valuation isn't so bad for buyers in our opinion.
Sub 11x TTM revenue for 47% historic growth and a clear path to positive cash flow is fine by us.
Here's how we see the stock chart. You can open a full page version for easier viewing by clicking this link.
With recent IPO stocks, we find the not-intuitive method of starting the wave count at a notional zero to be helpful. Many such names have found support after the 2022 selloff at the .786 Fibonacci retracement of the move up from a notional zero to their all-time highs, and MDB is no exception.
We believe MDB stock warrants accumulation between around $130-210/share if one has a long term target in mind. Stocks with this kind of fundamental profile and chart setup can make new highs in relatively short order - in just a year or two - and if you consider that means 3x money from here - $200 to $600 - then a wide accumulation range can be justified with that volatility in mind. Of course if trading shorter term you will have tighter risk control, but for us this is a long term hold opportunity. We believe the transformation of the enterprise database market from the old-line Oracle, IBM and Microsoft triumvirate to the new name no-SQL crew has a long way to run yet. And we think MDB stock can benefit greatly from this.
Accumulate rating for MongoDB, Inc. We intend to add to staff personal account holdings in the coming days.
Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 9 March 2023.
NEW - LOW COST NEWSLETTER FROM CESTRIAN CAPITAL RESEARCH
Our Growth Investor Pro service remains the #1 trending service on all of Seeking Alpha. Choose from the basic newsletter at just $99 for your first year, or the full real-time service. You can learn all about it here including the wall of 5-star reviews we've received in bear and bull markets alike.
This article was written by
Regulated by the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Cestrian Capital Research, Inc
5000 Birch St, West Tower, Suite 3000, Newport Beach, CA92660
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MDB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. Business relationship disclosure: See disclaimer text at the top of this article.
Additional disclosure: Cestrian Capital Research, Inc staff personal accounts hold long positions in MDB and intend to add to those positions in the coming days.
Comments