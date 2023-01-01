Hero Images Inc

Thesis

Strong loan growth and declining deposits at Comerica (NYSE:CMA) mirror industry trends, but it is unclear when deposit levels will stabilize. However, I still think CMA is in a strong enough position to outpace its competitors in revenue, book value per share, and EPS growth. Although CMA may fall short of expectations (due to the ever-changing rates environment today), I believe it is in a stronger position than its competitors thanks to its high concentration of non-interest bearing deposits and its high credit quality as a result of its business model that has ties with banks. On the concern with customer satisfaction, I think it can be fixed by the increased investment CMA is making in its franchise.

Overall, I am positive about CMA reinvestments, the fact that CMA's book value per share is currently so low, and its strong outlook for FY23. As such I am recommending to buy the stock. With regards to valuation, in spite of a 1.8x book multiple, the book value per share is low compared to historical norms, so the valuation actually looks higher. Now that things are looking up, I anticipate that book value per share will recover and grow.

Quick thoughts on 1Q23 mid-Q update

CMA recently posted an update on the company's progress halfway through 1Q23 (update is until Feb). The key highlights are: average total loan balances increased by $0.7 billion, to $53.1 billion, supported by growth across the board, and average deposit balances decreased by $2.4 billion, to $69.0 billion. Non-interest bearing deposits decreased by $2.9 billion, while interest bearing deposits increased by $0.6 billion. Furthermore, quarter to date total loan growth in 1Q23 averages 8%, which is lower than the 10% annualized loan growth seen in 4Q22 but in line with the 7-8% average loan growth guidance issued for FY23. In addition, management stated that the 1Q23 outlook for total loans should be in the >1% range compared to 4Q22. This is in line with the guidance given on the January earnings call.

While loan growth is still strong at present, I am concerned about the decrease in deposit balances that has occurred so far in 1Q23 ($2.4 billion decline, or decline at 20% annualized). This is a worsening from the previous quarter (4Q22), when the decline annualized to only 14%. To be honest, I am not totally taken aback by the ongoing decline in deposits; however, I am concerned as to how much further it will continue to decline. I think this is especially crucial to keep an eye on given the accelerated drop. On the positive side of things, it is worth noting that CMA's expectations for NII growth in 2023 remain at 17-20% (management reiterated this target), which is superior to what competitors (KeyCorp (KEY)) have reported. KEY updated that NII growth in 2023 was revised lower to the 1-4% range. Although the banking sector as a whole has seen a decline in non-interest bearing deposits, I believe that CMA is better positioned than its competitors because it still has a relatively high percentage of such deposits (54%), in comparison to, say, KeyCorp (29%). Because of this, I expect Comerica to outpace competitors in terms of revenue and EPS growth.

4Q22 update

While I appreciated the positive tone of the 1Q23 mid quarter report, I also think the 4Q22 results should be highlighted. 4Q22 results for CMA capped off a prosperous fiscal year. The guided growth of net interest income in the range of 17-20% for 2023 also implies that FY23 is likely to be another strong year. (reiterated in the 1Q23 mid-quarter update). And when compared to peers, it became abundantly clear that this was an excellent guide. KEY initially projected a 6-9% increase in NII for 2023, which was lowered in 1Q23, while Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) guided to an increase of only 8-11%. Growth guidance for both competitors are significantly lower than CMA's. In addition, CMA has guided for fee income growth in 2023, while KEY has guided for a decrease of 1-3% and HBAN has guided for growth that is essentially flat. I think it is pretty evident that management is confident about the near-term performance and that CMA should come out better on the other side.

Looking at the bigger picture, despite the highly uncertain future, I expect CMA to benefit more from revenue tailwinds compared to its peers. Importantly, the "downside" is somewhat mitigated for CMA. In the sense, the unpredictability of a bank's total deposit costs is mitigated by the fact that CMA has 56% of its deposits in non-interest bearing accounts, while the vast majority of its competitors have only 44% of their deposits in non-interest bearing accounts.

Things to look out for

It's important to note that CMA could be in danger if the proportion of non-interest bearing deposits trends below what is expected, as customers shift move savings into assets or deposits that generate higher interest, or into other higher yielding alternatives.

Conclusion

Despite the industry trend of declining deposits, I believe CMA remains in a strong position to outpace its competitors in revenue, book value per share, and EPS growth. However, the decrease in deposit balances is a concern and should be monitored closely. Despite the uncertain future, I think CMA is expected to benefit more from revenue tailwinds compared to its peers, with mitigated downside risk due to the high proportion of non-interest bearing deposits. With positive growth guidance for NII and fee income in 2023, management's confidence in near-term performance, and CMA's superior position compared to competitors, I recommend buying the stock. Nonetheless, it is important to keep an eye on the proportion of non-interest bearing deposits as it could impact the bank's performance if it trends below what is expected.