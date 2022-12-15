CME Group

Chairman Powell's second day of testimony to Congress was a snooze, because he simply repeated what he said the day before, but with a slightly less hawkish tone. He emphasized that the size of the upcoming rate hike had not yet been determined, which gave stocks a modest lift from the prior day's drubbing. Regardless, the futures market is pricing in an even higher probability of a 50-basis-point rate hike on March 22 at 78%. It seems that investors are convinced Friday's jobs report and the inflation data that follows next week will be stronger than expected, as they were last month, forcing the Fed to follow through with a larger rate increase. I think Powell will be looking for any excuse he can find to stick with just 25 basis points.

Indeed

Yesterday's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report from the Labor Department showed that vacancies fell by 410k in January to a still lofty 10.8 million job openings, while the number of quits decreased, and the number of layoffs increased. Those are all moving in the right direction for a softer labor market. Hawks will say it isn't moving fast enough, while doves will say it takes time and requires patience, but so long as wage growth continues to moderate I think this report becomes less of a concern. The majority of the new jobs being created are lower-paying service sector jobs, which should continue to temper wage growth as we move forward.

CME Group

Yesterday's ADP private sector jobs report indicated 242,000 jobs were created in February, which was above expectations for 200,000. Still, I think any number below 250,000 on Friday, which is what I expect, will bring expectations for a 50-basis-point rate hike down to even odds with 25 basis points. We may also see downward revisions to the prior two months, which will be a factor in determining monetary policy. I will be focusing on the net job additions over the past three months. Job growth is clearly slowing in the same manner that the growth in home prices and rental rates are slowing, but you have to look forward to seeing it.

If the Fed focused more on leading indicators of employment rather than lagging ones like the unemployment rate, it would be far more accurate in its efforts to provide forward guidance. Indeed, just reported a sharp decline for its Jobs Posting Index through the end of February, which suggests that the next JOLTS report will show approximately 9.9 million job openings. That would be a loss of one million job openings in just the first two months of this year. Let us hope Fed officials are focusing on this real-time data, because it's happening!

Indeed

By the same token, the LinkedIn Hiring Rate declined 6.5% last month, which was the largest drop since 2020, and is down 28% over the past year. Again, the labor market is softening more rapidly than the government's dated data indicates. This shows that the rate hikes to date are working with a lag, as expected, and that the Fed should stick with smaller rate hikes and monitor the progress.

LinkedIn

The whole reason we focus on the job market is to get a better idea about where wage growth is headed. It has been slowing since last summer, and the Employment Cost Index (ECI), which the Fed watches extremely closely, posted its smallest rise in a year during the fourth quarter of last year. If jobs are so plentiful and easy to find, then why are wages and employment costs ticking down? The ECI is the broadest measure of labor costs, and it rose just 1% in the quarter just ended, which was down from 1.2% in the prior quarter. If we annualize the fourth quarter at 4%, it is not far from the Fed's 3.5% target that it sees as consistent with a 2% rate of inflation.

The Fed is on track. Let us hope that its rhetoric game and the market's reaction to it doesn't lead the Fed to overtighten monetary policy. I think Chairman Powell has a steadier hand than that.