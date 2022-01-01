courtneyk

Description

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) provides software systems to the Property and Casualty [P&C] insurance market, with a focus on an underserved area that is ripe for growth. This indicates that there is a significant opportunity for GWRE to expand its business in the long term by rolling out innovative products or expanding into new areas. Furthermore, I believe GWRE has a strong market position, which has allowed it to drive forward the migration from on-premise software integration to cloud-based solutions, making it a top choice for insurance carriers. While the transition to the cloud has weighed on GWRE's profitability in the short term, it is likely to lead to revenue growth in the long term by migrating its existing customer base to the cloud. At the current valuation (forward revenue) of 6x, which is a 2x discount to its average, I believe investors' expectations are low (growth not going to accelerate and profit will not turn for the better anytime soon). All these concerns should go away when GWRE completes its migration. As such, I think this is an attractive opportunity (buy) for investors to take advantage of GWRE's promising outlook.

4Q22 earnings review

For 2Q23, GWRE results indicated an ARR of $707 million and a revenue of $232.6 million. The company also reported an operating income level of $15 million, which was significantly higher than what was expected by the Street as they had anticipated a loss. The ARR increased by 17% (excluding Foreign Exchange) compared to the previous quarter's 13%, which was attributed to robust bookings activity, including the closure of 8 cloud deals.

In my opinion, there are qualitative insights worth emphasizing in addition to the quantitative data. There appears to be stable to slightly positive demand for both new and migration deals, with robust deal activity in both the Americas and Europe. Recent enhancements to the platform, combined with GWRE's formidable competitive standing, should lead to consistent market share growth, I believe. The Guidewire Cloud Platform [GCP] is also starting to scale and be driven toward greater efficiency. For the quarter, there were 9 customer go-lives, bringing the total number of GCP customers to 31. I believe this is an important milestone toward achieving scale and terminal cloud gross margin. On margins, it is encouraging to see management increased their guidance for subscription and support gross margins for FY23 to 51-52% from 46% previously, despite the fact that the large sequential increase in gross margins was driven by some one-time savings in the quarter. From what I can tell, this means that cloud gross margins will be closer to low 40s% in FY23, up from the 30% seen in FY22, if my math is right. I am also becoming more optimistic about GWRE's prospects for meeting its medium-term gross margin and profitability goals as the company's gross margin expansion is currently running ahead of plan for FY23 and management is committed to keeping costs and hiring levels in check.

ARR & margin

In 2Q23, ARR hit $707 million, which was $707 million higher than the upper end of the management guidance and consensus, and Net New ARR was $34 million higher than any of the previous six quarters. There was also a 25% year-over-year increase in subscription and support income, and a 6% increase in service income. The continued uptick in cloud implementations was a major factor in the growth of service revenues. Importantly, the increase in subscription gross margin directly translated into a $15.1 million increase in operating income, which is a clear indicator of operating leverage. On the point on operating profit, management has also increased its forecast for the non-GAAP operating margin in FY23, indicating a quicker turnaround in losses. Also of note, beginning in October 2023, the company will save between $10 and $12 million annually thanks to real estate cost optimization plans put in place by management.

Although management did not increase their forecast for ARR for FY23, I believe there is still room for upside. Management did acknowledge that the comparison with the second half of 2022 would be more challenging due to low attrition in ARR and high deal activity from the previous year. Nevertheless, I am optimistic about the quality and quantity of deals in the recent quarter, which suggests potential for growth. This combined with the focus on cost control while scaling up would also drive margins upwards.

Summary

GWRE focus on the underserved P&C insurance market and strong market position provide a promising outlook for long-term business expansion. While the transition to cloud-based solutions has temporarily affected profitability, the company's migration of its existing customer base to the cloud is expected to drive revenue growth in the long term. The recent quarter showed stable to slightly positive demand for new and migration deals, and the company's commitment to cost control and increasing subscription and support gross margins for FY23 indicate a positive outlook for its medium-term gross margin and profitability goals. I recommend a buy rating for GWRE.