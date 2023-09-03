ArtMarie/E+ via Getty Images

Carbios (OTCPK:COOSF) is a company focused on the recycling of common plastics. They have major commercial agreements already in place with manufacturers in bottling and textiles and despite being in the demonstration phase their cash burn is pretty minimal. There aren't really any reflexivity risks here. The market opportunity is pretty big, and Carbios is about to get started in terms of cash flow and revenues. We think this will scale quickly given access to high-profile clients and possibly billions in revenue by 2027, rendering the current price seemingly low. The stock has languished quite a while now, although not cratering like a lot of early ventures, most likely due to its lacking reflexivity risks, so it would make some sense that there's upside. Moreover, their capital market access is highly advantaged as proven by their recent debt raise with very favorable terms thanks to the green profile. Overall, it's a buy.

H1 Results

The most recent results we've got are from H1, but they show that the company is accomplishing a lot while keeping costs in control. Gross profits are rising, and operating income isn't falling too much despite quadrupling R&D expenses as they continue to find applications for their technology.

Income Statement (H1 2022 Interim Report)

The business model is that they license out their industrial technology for how to actually recycle PET plastics into basic components for reuse by reproduction from base monomers. Then they sell the enzymes and equipment to those companies that are the key input for being able to break down PETs. Their markets are with textile and bottling companies like PepsiCo (PEP), but have opportunities across the packaging world as well. They will be able to start granting the licenses for this technology in 2023 once the demonstration plant proves itself. The plant is fully operational and the results should be in place by now with documentation being finalized as we speak. Their own plant to conduct recycling is coming together in 2025. They received quite a nice loan of 30 million EUR that matures in 8 years and only starts making payments in 2025 to fund this project. They are also issuing only a slightly dilutive warrant program to supplement funding. 2023 is when they'll start receiving equipment orders. They are already partnered with Novozymes as the manufacturer of their proprietary enzymes, they're not doing it in house.

Timelines (Investor Report 2023)

They are now part of a textile consortium which is looking to expand upon the uses of Carbios technology, and all these companies will become more entrenched in Carbios' already marquee client book. The market opportunity for polyester fibers in the textile industry is about 2x the market opportunity for PET plastics.

Partners (Investor Presentation)

Bottom Line

With ideas like these, considerations are cash burn and reflexivity. In the H1, they burned less than 9 million EUR in cash with a net cash balance of about 70 million EUR. There are 4 years to go before equity dilution or more debt capital raises would be needed.

Moreover, the model is quite capital light. They are building their own recycling plant, but besides that they don't have that much incremental CAPEX since they sell a license and another company does the manufacturing of their enzymes. They will start producing more meaningful sales this year as they start to sell licenses which should have almost 100% gross margin.

In terms of volumes, the recycled PET volumes alone should grow tenfold over the next 10 years. Then the volumes of the polyester addressable market is twice that. We estimate the market size could be about 60 billion EUR in terms of revenue by 2035. We believe Carbios is going to have pretty high margin, so the value could be pretty large. The company is currently worth about 350 million EUR in EV. Assuming high EBITDA margins of around 70%, possibly the company might be making about 1-2 billion in 2027. That's a 0.5x EV/2027 EBITDA. Considering high net cash, highly advantaged debt burdens and pretty low cash burn, Carbios stock may just be a strong buy.

