Mongkol Onnuan

This article was first released to Systematic Income subscribers and free trials on Mar. 3.

In this article we discuss the latest quarterly results from the Business Development Company Blackstone Secured Lending (NYSE:BXSL). The company delivered a 3.1% total NAV return over the quarter and, as suggested in our last article, a dividend hike, outperforming the sector on both counts. Coverage and portfolio quality remain very strong and we expect further hikes in the medium term. We continue to hold BXSL in our Core and High Income Portfolios.

Quarter Update

Net income increased 12% to a new high of $0.90.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

The company hiked the dividend 17% to $0.70, however, coverage remains a very high 129%, particularly as net income continues to increase over Q1. For these reasons we expect another dividend hike in the medium term.

Management views high dividend coverage as an asset since it allows for both NAV growth (and its positive impact on valuation) as well as income compounding as the spillover can be reinvested into new loans. These benefits outweigh the 4% excise tax that would be levied on some of the retained cash.

The NAV rose by around half a percent, above the sector median level, as net income exceeded the dividend by a third.

Systematic Income

Over 2022 BXSL repurchased 11m shares at an average 8% discount to NAV, leading to significant NAV accretion as well as supporting the price of the stock through IPO lock-up expiries. In our last article we said we didn't expect another sizable repurchase program approved as the previous one did its job, however, we are happy to be proved wrong and BXSL approved an additional $250m program though it has yet to be actioned. Given the stock's current above-100% valuation we don't expect it to go live until we see a significant sell-off.

Income Dynamics

Sales and repayments ran slightly ahead of new fundings, resulting in negative net new investments.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Portfolio yield increased to 10.7%. The pace of the quarterly increase was the highest over the last couple of years. Though we expect further increases in portfolio yield, the pace will fall off given the recent slowing in short-term rate rises. Over the last three months, Libor has only increased by 0.20%. By contrast, Libor increased by 1.7% from August to October and this is the increase that is mostly getting fed through to Q4 earnings.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Leverage was flat over the quarter, reflecting close to flat net new investments. BXSL runs at a fairly elevated level of leverage around 0.2x above the sector average of 1.15x. This is, arguably, less of a concern given the company's low cost of leverage and a high quality portfolio.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

The company provides a nice illustration of its net income beta or how its net income is expected to behave as a function of Libor. For instance, while the portfolio delivered net income of $0.90 for an average Libor of 4.50%, Libor ended the quarter at 4.77%, equivalent to another 7% bump in net income and is now at 4.96%.

Blackstone

BXSL has a terrific liability profile. First, it has a slightly lower amount of credit facility floating-rate debt than the sector average - a good feature as floating-rate debt is very expensive these days given high short-term rates and an inverted yield curve.

Two, it only has 13% of its unsecured debt stack coming up for refinancing this year. The rest consists of longer-dated bonds maturing in 2026 and beyond.

Three, its three investment-grade credit ratings support its relatively low level of interest cost.

Overall, its interest expense is below the sector median and average levels, something which contributes directly to relatively high net income.

Blackstone

Portfolio Quality

Non-accruals remained at zero. The string of zero non-accruals for at least the two year period for which we have the numbers is very impressive. Separately, 1% of portfolio assets was marked below 90, indicating very little distress.

PIK continued to decline for the second straight quarter and sits below the sector average.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Interest coverage, on a 12-month average basis, was 2.3x. As of Q4, about 8% of the portfolio had interest coverage below 1x. According to management this is not a major issue as the affected companies have recourse to either cost cutting or to private equity sponsor support (95% of portfolio companies have recourse to either private equity firms or other financial sponsors). For about half of these companies, the capital structures were apparently set up with this in mind, creating negative EBITDA by design.

The company received 23 amendment requests in Q4, however, these related to technical adjustments rather than interest or covenant relief.

In its presentation BXSL compared its own portfolio to the broader private credit market (as defined by the Lincoln database), showing that its higher middle-market companies generated above-average growth and margins.

Blackstone

The net realized gain profile continues to look strong.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Return And Valuation Profile

BXSL does not have a long track record as a public BDC. That said, over the last four quarters it was able to outperform the sector each quarter. On a median basis, it outperformed the sector by 4.1% over the past year in total NAV terms.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

After its initial premium deflation, the company tended to trade at a discount to the sector average valuation.

Systematic Income

This never really made sense to us given the company's very attractive fee structure, higher-quality portfolio and strong returns. Our approach was to add to the stock when it traded at a discount wider than 5% relative to the sector. At the moment, BXSL is trading at a slight premium to the sector average so the market may have finally caught on to the stock.

Systematic Income

Points Of Differentiation

In this section we highlight the key "tilts" or structural features of BXSL and how they compare to the broader sector.

BXSL allocates primarily to the upper middle-market sub-sector with a weighted-average EBITDA of $167 million. This figure has increased from $116m at the end of 2021. This number is not as high as that of ARCC at $275m (which arguably no longer qualifies as middle-market) but likely above every other BDC.

Two, it's worth emphasizing that the BXSL management fee is one of the very lowest in the sector and around a third below that of the average BDC. This is attractive in itself and, obviously, a good result for deals that are split across multiple lenders since BXSL investors get a larger share of the yield than investors that allocate to the same deal via a different BDC.

Three, BXSL has a relatively unusual allocation profile with the highest first-lien allocation at 98% and one of the lowest equity allocations. This doesn't necessarily imply a high-quality portfolio, however, combined with the company's non-accrual and net realized gain track record, it is a strong feature.

Finally, the scale of the Blackstone franchise drives important benefits for its portfolio companies. For example, over 2022, there were $66m of cost savings across the broader Blackstone Credit platform with companies generating over $500m from cross selling to one another.

Takeaways

BXSL recently traded up to a valuation that no longer strikes us as obviously cheap which caused us to downgrade the stock to Hold from Buy.

That said, BXSL remains an attractive core holding in a BDC portfolio given its no-drama profile of higher-quality allocation, shareholder-friendly fee structure, low level of interest expense and a continued lack of non-accruals.

The company's very high dividend coverage and high income beta to rising short-term rates means it is very likely to keep raising its dividend, whether through the base dividend or additional specials.