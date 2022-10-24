Investors Should Welcome, Not Fear, Apple's Asia Strength

Mar. 09, 2023 10:29 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)1 Comment
Nick Cox profile picture
Nick Cox
5.41K Followers

Summary

  • Apple is gradually disengaging from potential over-reliance on China manufacturing.
  • Rest of Asia segment will become increasingly important for both manufacturing and for sales revenue.
  • The agenda of Apple being out of ideas and new products is mistaken.
  • The company remains a Buy and Hold stock.
  • Strong Services growth with its higher profit margin will lead to increased cash flow for the company.

Flat Lay of different apple products on a grey background.

Shahid Jamil

There is much talk today that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) faces an uncertain future due to over-reliance on China. Over the years Apple bears have found multiple reasons to be bearish on the company's stock. A look at investment returns shows

new store in Changsa

Apple Inc

Altasia

The Economist

Q1 sales

Apple Inc

This article was written by

Nick Cox profile picture
Nick Cox
5.41K Followers
Nick Cox is a long-time entrepreneur and investor,currently living in Singapore.He has lived and worked in the Asia-Pacifci region for many years.He is a graduate in modern history and economics from University College,London University. His investment strategy is centred around finding long-term growth companies in the region based on inspiring Management and businesses at the cutting edge of new growth areas. Asia is the leading driver of worldwide economic growth today and for the medium term.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, SONY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.