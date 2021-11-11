Weave Communications: Patience Is Needed

Mar. 09, 2023 10:35 AM ETWeave Communications, Inc. (WEAV)
The Value Pendulum profile picture
The Value Pendulum
Marketplace

Summary

  • WEAV expects a much slower pace of sales growth in FY 2023, but the company also projects narrower losses for this year.
  • Weave Communications' valuations are fair in my opinion based on peer and historical comparisons.
  • It will take time for WEAV to reignite revenue growth and catch up with its peers in terms of profitability; WEAV's shares are rated as a Hold for now.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Asia Value & Moat Stocks. Learn More »

Finger dialing phone call

Benjamin Clapp/iStock via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

My rating for Weave Communications, Inc.'s (NYSE:WEAV) shares is a Hold.

Patience is needed when it comes to WEAV's stock. Weave Communications' top line expansion has moderated as the company optimizes its go-to-market strategy, so revenue

The Key Products And Services Offered By Weave Communications' Platform

WEAV's February 2023 Investor Presentation

Key Events In WEAV's Corporate History

WEAV's February 2023 Investor Presentation

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking Asia-listed stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!

This article was written by

The Value Pendulum profile picture
The Value Pendulum
9.99K Followers
Uncover cheap stocks, great businesses listed in Asia focusing on HongKong
Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors searching for attractive Asia-listed investment opportunities  with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards both deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders).


Those who believe that the pendulum will move in one direction forever or reside at an extreme forever eventually will lose huge sums. Those who understand the pendulum's behavior can benefit enormously. ~ Howard Marks

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.