Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 09, 2023 10:45 AM ETAldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.16K Followers

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 9, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Bruce Greenberg - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Todd Brady - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Marc Goodman - SVB Securities

Yigal Nochomovitz - Citigroup

Justin Kim - Oppenheimer & Co.

Catherine Novack - Jones Research

Yale Jen - Laidlaw & Company

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Aldeyra Therapeutics Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After speakers' presentations, there will be a question-and-answer session.

I would now like to hand the call over to -- the conference call over to Mr. Bruce Greenberg, the company's Interim Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, Sir Bruce Greenberg.

Bruce Greenberg

Thank you, and good morning, everyone.

With me today is Dr. Todd Brady, our President and Chief Executive Officer.

This morning, we issued a press release reporting recent corporate highlights and our financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022. A copy of the press release is available on the Investors & Media section of our website at www.aldeyra.com.

Please note that this morning's conference call contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of Aldeyra. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding FDA review of our drug applications -- of our new drug applications, potential commercialization, the anticipated timing of initiation of results from our clinical trials, our projected cash runway, our possible or assumed future results of operations, expenses and financial position, and potential growth opportunities.

These statements are based on the information available to us today and reflect our current views concerning future events. They are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties, including the development, clinical

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.