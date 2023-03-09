Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 09, 2023 10:56 AM ETSitio Royalties Corp. (STR), STR.W
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.16K Followers

Sitio Royalties Corp. (NYSE:STR) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call March 9, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ross Wong - Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations

Chris Conoscenti - Chief Executive Officer

Carrie Osicka - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tim Rezvan - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Jeanine Wai - Barclays

Noel Parks - Tuohy Brothers

Operator

My name is Nadia, and I'll be coordinating the call today [Operator Instructions]. I will now hand you over to your host, Ross Wong, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations, to begin. Ross, please go ahead.

Ross Wong

Thanks, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Sitio Royalties Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 earnings call. If you don't already have a copy of our recent press release and updated investor presentation, please visit our Web site at www.sitio.com where you will find them in our Investor Relations section. With me today to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial and operating results is Chris Conoscenti, our Chief Executive Officer; Carrie Osicka, our Chief Financial Officer, and other members of our executive leadership team. Before we start, I would like to remind you that our discussion today may contain forward-looking statements and non-GAAP measures. Please refer to our earnings press release, investor presentation and publicly filed documents for additional information regarding such forward-looking statements and non-GAAP measures.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to Chris.

Chris Conoscenti

Thanks, Ross. Good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining Sitio's fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings call. We had a tremendous 2022 and demonstrated strong execution on our large scale minerals consolidation strategy through a series of transactions that transformed us from a private company with approximately 106,000 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin at the beginning of the year to one

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.