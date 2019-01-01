onurdongel

I have been bullish on Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) for quite some time, but that did not stop me from booking my profits when the stock price soared in 2020. That was a strategic asset allocation decision, and I never really stopped seeing Farfetch as a company with massive potential to deliver handsome long-term returns driven by the company's mission to disrupt the luxury retail industry. Farfetch stock had a disappointing 2022 - similar to many growth stocks - and there were some noticeable cracks in the company's growth story as well. After evaluating the company's 2022 financial performance, I have identified four main drivers behind the deceleration in revenue growth. In this analysis, I will discuss why a reversal of fortunes can be expected this year.

Reasons Behind The Lackluster Performance In 2022

Farfetch's revenue hit a record $2.3 billion in 2022 but this was a YoY increase of just 2.6%, which pales in comparison to the revenue growth of 35%, 64%, and 70% in each of the preceding fiscal years. Every growth company will reach maturity at one point, but Farfetch is far from being a mature company with the luxury retail industry still in the early stages of a decades-long transition to embrace e-commerce. When a growth company operating in a fast-growing industry suffers from a noticeable deceleration in revenue growth, it is natural for Mr. Market to punish that company as robust growth expectations are already baked into the market price of such companies. This is exactly what happened in 2022 with Farfetch reporting a 4% YoY decline in gross merchandise value to go along with lackluster revenue growth. Rather than taking these numbers at face value to conclude Farfetch's best days are behind, it is important to evaluate the drivers behind this forgettable financial performance last year.

The first hit to Farfetch's revenue came on the back of sanctions imposed on Russia. With Russia invading Ukraine, many global luxury brands decided to close their operations in the country, and so did Farfetch. As illustrated below, the luxury market in Russia took a massive hit in 2022 as leading brands abandoned their business operations.

Exhibit 1: Russia's luxury industry revenue

Statista

According to the 2022 annual report, Russia accounted for 6% of GMV in 2021, and the company has not done any business in Russia since moving out of the country in Q1 2022. Russia, before the war, was one of the most important target markets for Farfetch so it was natural for the company to take a hit from the closure of business in the country.

The second hit came in the form of the zero-Covid policy in China that limited the country's economic output amid surging inflation. These restrictive policies had a massive impact on the Chinese luxury industry, with Bain & Company predicting the Chinese luxury market to have contracted by 10% in 2022. This decline in luxury spending came after four consecutive years of growth - the luxury market grew in pandemic-stricken 2020 as well.

Exhibit 2: Luxury market revenue in China

Bain & Company

As illustrated below, China was estimated to account for 21% of personal luxury goods sales in 2021, and China's share of this market is expected to exceed 25% by 2025.

Exhibit 3: Personal luxury goods market share by geography

Bain & Company

Given that China is one of the largest players in the luxury market, any weakness in the Chinese market is an obstacle for companies operating in this space, including Farfetch. According to Farfetch's SEC filings, China revenues declined by a staggering 23% in 2022 compared to the previous year, which goes on to highlight how macro challenges in China translated into growth obstacles for the company. Farfetch has always had big plans for China given the increasing importance of China in the global luxury industry, and I still view the company's strategic expansion to China as a value accretive long-term decision. However, the company's focus on China came back to bite it in 2022 due to external developments that were out of the company's control.

The third factor that impacted Farfetch's growth in 2022 was a slowdown in online spending as consumers flocked back to brick-and-mortar stores after being confined indoors for the best part of the last two years due to mobility restrictions. This deceleration in e-commerce growth did not come as a surprise as the pandemic pulled forward years of expected growth. According to eMarketer predictions published in July 2022, retail e-commerce sales were on pace to register YoY growth of just 9.7% in 2022 on the back of a 17.1% growth the previous year.

Exhibit 4: Retail e-commerce sales

Insider Intelligence

Finally, Farfetch was impacted by the strengthening dollar, which was a common challenge faced by many companies with significant revenue exposure to international markets. Farfetch generated just over $512 million in revenue in the United States last year, and the remaining $1.8 billion in revenue came from international markets.

Exhibit 5: Revenue breakdown by geography

The Economist

To assess the impact of adverse foreign exchange movements, an investor only has to look at the revenue of the company. Although revenue increased just 2.7% in 2022, on a constant currency basis, revenue growth came in close to 12%. Had the dollar not appreciated, Farfetch's financial performance would not have been as poor as the reported figures.

A Potential Reversal In Fortunes

Now that we have an understanding of what went wrong for Farfetch in 2022, the next step is to determine whether things will change for the better - or continue to get worse - in 2023 and beyond.

First, there is no guarantee about when the Russia-Ukraine war will end, but empirical evidence suggests the two countries might end up searching for some middle ground sooner rather than later given that the war is taking a massive toll not just on Ukraine but also on Russia. Many Russian oligarchs have migrated to the likes of Dubai and other Middle East nations in the wake of global sanctions on Russia, and experts believe that it is not economically viable for Russia to be on the offensive for much longer. My job, as an analyst, is not to predict the outcome of a political conflict, but I believe it is safe to assume that Russia's luxury industry will resume its growth trajectory in the long run. As for 2023, I have no idea where things will go. Farfetch is unlikely to resume its business operations in Russia this year, but the company and its investors will not suffer from having to compare incompatible financial performance metrics. Last year, Farfetch faced tough comparables as its financial performance got a boost from the booming business in Russia in 2021, whereas the company did not do any business in Russia for most of 2022. This year, numbers will be more comparable, which, in my opinion, should pave the way for impressive growth.

Second, China is making a strong comeback after the end of zero-Covid policies a few months ago, which bodes well for Farfetch's growth story in China. The country offers many growth opportunities for luxury brands because of its rising middle-class population. According to the World Bank, a nation is considered to be a high-income economy when gross national income per capita exceeds $13,589, and China is on the brink of achieving this milestone. As illustrated below, gross national income per capita has grown exponentially in the last couple of decades, and China is likely to be designated as a high-income economy by the end of this year.

Exhibit 6: Gross national income per capita in China

The Economist

China will be a growth hub for the luxury industry for many years, and 2022 will prove to be just a blip in the growth story. Farfetch, aided by its partnerships with Chinese e-commerce giants, is well-positioned to capture the benefits of the rebounding luxury market in China.

Third, the online penetration of the luxury retail market is expected to increase sharply in the coming years, which will tilt the odds in favor of Farfetch in the long term. Although a deceleration in e-commerce sales growth impacted the company last year, things will slowly begin to normalize this year. Oliver Wyman predicts the e-commerce share of luxury retail to hit 25% by 2025, compared to less than 10% a few years ago. One of the main drivers of the online luxury industry, in my opinion, is the changing demographics of this market segment. As illustrated below, younger generations are expected to dominate the global luxury market in the coming years, and these generations are more tech-savvy and value the convenience offered by online shopping.

Exhibit 7: Personal luxury goods market by generation

Bain & Company

Farfetch's total addressable market opportunity will expand in the future - starting from 2023 - and this will help the company's recovery.

Finally, the dollar will only strengthen modestly this year according to J.P. Morgan, which should help Farfetch post better numbers compared to last year in which foreign currency headwinds had a massive impact on its financial performance. This is something that cannot be controlled by an investor, and for this reason, I believe it is futile to dive deep to discuss where the dollar is headed.

Takeaway

Farfetch's disappointing financial performance in 2022 was matched by an equally disappointing market performance. Although there could be other reasons, I have identified four major reasons behind the company's struggles last year, and I believe many of these headwinds will slowly improve in the coming quarters, creating a good foundation for Farfetch's growth story to resume.