This Employment Report Is Pivotal: Bull Or Bear Trend At Stake

James A. Kostohryz profile picture
James A. Kostohryz
Marketplace

Summary

  • US bond and equity markets are at a major crossroads.
  • In this context, Friday's Employment Situation Report has extraordinary importance.
  • Technical analysis reflects the complex evolution of macro-fundamental expectations since October 2022 and highlights the fact that the US equity market currently is at a critical junction.
  • The direction of the primary trend of the US equity market is at stake.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Successful Portfolio Strategy. Learn More »
Bull and bear combined with candlestick. 3d illustration of stock market exchange or financial

duoogle

In this article I will provide a preview of the Employment Situation Report released Friday, March 11, at 8:30AM EST, and explain why this report may prove to be pivotal for the future evolution of the US economy and financial markets.

If you are really serious about improving your investment performance  -- during this historic moment that is providing once-in-a-decade opportunities -- I highly recommend that you subscribe to Successful Portfolio StrategyThis service is designed to empower you to become a successful strategic manager of your investments.   It has rarely been as important as it is now to have a winning portfolio strategy approach.  Now is the time to be proactive and take decisive action.

This article was written by

James A. Kostohryz profile picture
James A. Kostohryz
23.48K Followers
A master portfolio strategist is your asset allocation coach.
James A. Kostohryz has more than twenty years of experience investing and trading virtually every asset class across the globe. After working exclusively with investment institutions for over two decades, Kostohryz now offers a very unique service that is specifically designed for individual investors: Successful Portfolio Strategy, offered through the Seeking Alpha Marketplace.


Kostohryz started his investment career as an analyst at one of the world's largest asset management firms covering sectors as diverse as emerging markets, banking, energy, construction, real estate, metals and mining. Later, Kostohryz became Global Portfolio Strategist and Head of International Investments for a major investment bank.

Kostohryz currently manages JK Investment Consulting, a firm specializing in: 1) Global portfolio strategy; 2) Risk analytics; 3) Macro forecasting; 4) Business cycle analysis; 5) Quantitative analytics. Kostohryz is also founder and CEO of Investor Acumen, a service dedicated to empowering individual investors to achieve their investment goals.

Born in Mexico, Kostohryz grew up in Colombia and South Texas. He graduated with honors from both Stanford University and Harvard Law School. He is a former NCAA and international-class decathlete and has stayed active in a variety of sports. Kostohryz pursues various intellectual interests and is currently writing a book about the impact of culture on economic development.




Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All positions disclosed to subscribers of Successful Portfolio Strategy

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.