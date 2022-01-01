UBS: No Change In Our Estimates

Mar. 09, 2023 12:15 PM ETUBS Group AG (UBS)
Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
3.57K Followers

Summary

  • For the second consecutive year, UBS decided to cut employee bonuses to 10% at $3.3 billion, while the CEO will get a higher paycheck.
  • Annual report details were already largely implemented in our model.
  • Upside in shareholders' remuneration coupled with a lower P/E (versus UBS's historical average) makes the company a buy.

Swiss bank UBS logo on Zurich headquarters building rooftop

thamerpic

Here at the Lab, we already commented on UBS Q4 results (NYSE:UBS). Due to the decline in revenues, the Swiss banking giant decided to cut employee bonuses by around 10% for the second consecutive year. According to its annual report

UBS Financials in a Snap

UBS Financials in a Snap (UBS 2022 Annual Report)

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
3.57K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.