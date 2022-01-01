thamerpic

Here at the Lab, we already commented on UBS Q4 results (NYSE:UBS). Due to the decline in revenues, the Swiss banking giant decided to cut employee bonuses by around 10% for the second consecutive year. According to its annual report released on March 6th, the Zurich-based bank set aside "just" $3.3 billion for employee bonuses, down from $3.7 billion in 2021. This data is coming online several weeks after the bank announced better-than-expected results. Indeed, UBS beats analysts' expectations by reporting a net income of $7.6 billion for 2022, but it also anticipated an uncertain year due to the war in Ukraine and declining customer confidence.

However, cross-checking UBS's exposure to Russia just amounted to $98 million out of total exposure to emerging markets of $18.6 billion at the end of 2022. In the note, the bank explained that geopolitical tensions will continue to create uncertainty, while the Russia-Ukraine war will further complicate the energy price outlook. As already commented, the Swiss bank saw its merger advisory and capital-raising business plunge nearly 50%, a trend offset by gains in trading and management patrimonial. Previously, the CEO had warned that bonuses could be cut. While bank rivals, which were still competing for talent just a year earlier, began cutting jobs in anticipation of an economic slowdown. And more importantly, UBS's Swiss rival Credit Suisse is in a complex restructuring that includes thousands of job cuts and the investment bank spin-off. In another period, we would have read this bonus cut as a scary warning, but right now, we're not really worried.

After having checked UBS's Annual Report, we report the following key takeaways:

(-) In the Global Wealth division, top-line sales were impacted by lower transactions and cross-checking AuM flow, UBS stock has not gained so much market share in 2022; (-) Turnover in the Investment Bank division was not particularly favored due to lower equity trading; (-) We slightly adjusted UBS's PBT to $1.7 billion, excluding a few accounting noises; (-) We also report a change in the minimum tax rate in the US, which will lead to approximately a $250m lower CET1 accretion in 2023; (-/+) We now expect a cost acceleration in the 2.5% range after <1% in 2022; however, as a cost/income ratio, we are still forecasting a stable 72.1% for 2023 numbers; (+) On the positive side, Net Interest Income will positively influence UBS profits in 2023 and this will be coupled with higher AUM as starting point in 2023. In detail, our projection includes a Fed hiking until 2Q23 and then a stabilization action, ECB is set at a 3% rate, while SNB is at around 1.5%. This was also supported by the Q&A analyst call; (+) As already anticipated, UBS is raising the bar on its capital distribution policy with a dividend per share increase of 10% and a new buyback program. In 2023, share repurchase is modestly above Wall Street expectations at >$5 billion versus consensus at $4.7 billion.

UBS Financials in a Snap (UBS 2022 Annual Report)

Conclusion and Valuation

These minor considerations are largely updated in Mare Evidence Lab's model, and there is no change in our forward earnings forecasts. On the valuation, UBS is currently trading at a 1.3x 2022 tangible book value with a Return on tangible equity of approximately 15%. On a Price/Earnings basis, the Swiss bank giant is trading at 7.3x versus a 10-year average of 9.6x. Therefore, we are still expecting a total return, including buybacks and dividends of 9-10% for the next two years. UBS annual report was a positive confirmation of our previous insights. Therefore, we continue to value the company with a target price of CHF 22 per share, confirming our outperforming rating. Downside risks include 1) Trends in the capital market and equity, 2) higher costs, and 3) litigation expenses.