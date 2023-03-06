PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) Presents at Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference (Transcript)

Mar. 09, 2023 11:18 AM ETPerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)
PerkinElmer Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference March 6, 2023 9:10 AM ET

Company Participants

Maxwell Krakowiak - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Max Masucci - Cowen and Company

Max Masucci

We have Max Krakowiak, CFO, PerkinElmer. Thank you to both of you for being here.

Just as a quick reminder, we made an out-of-consensus upgrade call on Perkin in early January. There have been 2 additional upgrade sense. Our view is that the company's recent acquisitions, particularly BioLegend and its forthcoming divestitures make the go-forward Perkin much different from the Legacy Perkin that many investors are familiar with. So with that said, our questions will be focused on the topics that we uncovered during our process of upgrading the stock.

So before we jump into some questions that are specific to the continuing operations, I just want to hit a few big picture questions.

Just latest expectations for when the planned business divestiture will close. Are there any risk factors that we should be aware of in terms of successfully completing that sale?

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Maxwell Krakowiak

Yes, sure. So I'd say from the divestiture standpoint, we're still on track with [Technical Difficulty] and right now, we'll both seem ahead towards that deadline. And I wouldn't say there's any material risk to call at this point, Max.

Max Masucci

Okay. Great. And then have you fully completed the integration of BioLegend? Or is that still in process? And generally speaking, compared to your expectations, how has BioLegend performed under the umbrella of PerkinElmer?

Maxwell Krakowiak

Yes. So maybe tackling the second part first in terms of how the business has performed, I'd say it's performed very well. So if you look at our roughly $700 million reagents business, BioLegend is obviously the largest portion of that business. That business has continued to

