Oatly: Earnings Preview For Q4 And Full Year 2022

Mar. 09, 2023 12:37 PM ETOatly Group AB (OTLY)
Summary

  • Oatly's stock price has been crushed over the past 2 years, due in part to deteriorating margins, high CapEx and limited cash on the balance sheet.
  • Oatly's cash position has been strengthened by their deal with Ya Ya Foods and can be further boosted by debt. An equity raise remains a risk for shareholders though.
  • The current valuation is relatively low, indicating expectations of weak growth and margins in the future or a high probability of bankruptcy.
  • If Oatly can build their cash balance, while improving margins, the stock should do well going forward.

Oatly (NASDAQ:OTLY) is a leading producer of oat milk, which finds itself in a difficult position due to a combination of rapid growth, a capital intensive business and high inflation. Inflation is abating though, and Oatly's balance sheet is not as

Oatly Addressable Market and Competitive Positioning

Figure 1: Oatly Addressable Market and Competitive Positioning (source: Oatly)

"Oatly" Search Interest

Figure 2: "Oatly" Search Interest (source: Created by author using data from Google Trends)

Oatly Cost Reduction Initiatives

Figure 3: Oatly Cost Reduction Initiatives (source: Oatly)

Oatly Production Facilities

Figure 4: Oatly Production Facilities (source: Oatly)

Oatly Revenue

Figure 5: Oatly Revenue (source: Created by author using data from Oatly)

Oatly YoY Volume Growth in the Third Quarter of 2022

Table 1: Oatly YoY Volume Growth in the Third Quarter of 2022 (source: Created by author using data from Oatly)

Oatly and Beyond Meat Revenue

Figure 6: Oatly and Beyond Meat Revenue (source: Created by author using data from company reports)

Oatly Gross Margins

Figure 7: Oatly Gross Margins (source: Oatly)

Oatly Production Costs

Figure 8: Oatly Production Costs (source: Created by author using data from Oatly)

Oatly Operating Expenses

Figure 9: Oatly Operating Expenses (source: Created by author using data from Oatly)

Oatly EV/S Multiple

Figure 10: Oatly EV/S Multiple (source: Seeking Alpha)

I have been managing my own investment portfolio for the past 9 years with a focus on fundamental research and deep value investing over long time horizons. My primary interest is finding early stage innovations which will create long-term value. I have a Bachelors degree in finance, an MBA and have completed the CFA and CMT exams.richarddurant.substack.com

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

