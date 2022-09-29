China's Automotive Slowdown: Tesla And The EV Startups

Mike Smitka
Summary

  • The end of both the temporary car sales tax cut and electric vehicle incentives on December 31, 2022 pulled EV sales forward. It's payback time.
  • Automotive sales have slowed dramatically through a confluence of negative factors. The recent 50% fall in lithium prices indicates that NEV sales are likewise falling well below planned levels.
  • Tesla, Inc. profits handsomely from high Shanghai capacity utilization. Slower sales of the Model 3 and a dependence on exports are threats. Price cuts don't help.
  • New entrants need to achieve scale quickly, so as to not run out of cash. A slowdown threatens their survival. That's not a hypothetical, as Weltmeister, which peaked at 44,000 units in 2021, closed its remaining operations last week.
  • The lunar New Year falling in late January complicates analysis. While preliminary February data show a rebound from January, sales are at their lowest level since May 2022.

Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory

Xiaolu Chu

Introduction

The sales year started off with a whimper. First, the covid stimulus package for the auto industry – a cut from June 1-Dec 31 of the car sales tax from 10% to 5% – expired. Those planning to buy cars in early 2023 instead

12-month moving average of Chinese auto sales

Author's database, compiled from China Auto Dealers Assoc reports

Seasonal patterns in Chinese car sales

Authors database, compiled from monthly CADA reports

Overall car sales, NEV sales, and NEV share

Authors database, drawn from icauto.com.cn and other sources

total number of NEVs for sale in China, and the number selling over 1,000 and over 10,000 in each month

Authors database, drawn from icauto.com.cn and other sources

lithium price trends in China

CnEVPost

Dec, Jan & Feb sales of key NEV brands in China

Gasgoo web site

Domestic China sales and exports of Tesla Model 3 & Model Y

Authors database, compiled from multiple underlying sources

market share of for premium car price segments

Authors database, compiled from various Chinese sources

I'm a retired economist. Over the decades I focused on the auto industry and on the Japanese economy. I also taught a course on the Chinese economy for 30+ years. But I was also a banker and worked in factories, and for the past 28 years have visited suppliers for business case and engineering presentations on innovations, as a judge for the Automotive News PACE awards. As such, I've visited about 60 suppliers, in Korea, Japan, the US, Canada and France. (I've visited another 50 or so via other activities.) I'm also on the steering committee of the GERPISA consortium of auto industry researchers, and was on the planning committee for the June 2022 global conference in Detroit. I'm also active in the Industry Studies Association. I'm the co-author of Smitka and Warrian (2017), A Profile of the Global Auto Industry: Innovation and Dynamics, available as an eBook.I first lived in Tokyo in 1975, after graduating from Harvard with a degree in East Asian Studies. My econ PhD is from Yale; the Nobel Laureate Oliver Williamson was my dissertation chair. I've spent 7 years in Japan, and have spent 2 months or more in China, Korea, Germany and the Philippines. I read, write and speak Japanese, and read German and (a covid project) Chinese.My current research interests are technology in the automotive supply chain, and the Chinese industry. My investing is passive, via my university's TIAA retirement plan.

