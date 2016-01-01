Fuchs Petrolub: Solid 2023 Guidance And Still A Buy

Mar. 09, 2023 12:49 PM ETFuchs Petrolub SE (FUPBY), FUPEF, FUPPF
Summary

  • Although Fuchs Petrolub reported solid full year results with almost 20% top line growth and a solid guidance, the market did not like the results.
  • Management also increase the dividend 4%, resulting in a dividend yield of 3.5%.
  • In my opinion, the stock remains a “Buy” and is undervalued.

Golden bull and bear on stock data chart background. Investing, stock exchange financial bearish and mullish market concept.

Bet_Noire

On Wednesday this week, Fuchs Petrolub (OTCPK:FUPBY) reported full year results for fiscal 2022 and although the results are solid, the stock market did not take the news well. During European trading hours, the ordinary share of Fuchs Petrolub declined about

Fuchs Petrolub is reporting full year results for fiscal 2022

Fuchs Petrolub Q4/22 Presentation

Fuchs Petrolub: Well balanced customer structure

Fuchs Petrolub March 2023 Investor Presentation

Fuchs Petrolub: Outlook for fiscal 2023

Fuchs Petrolub Q4/22 Presentation

Fuchs Petrolub: Dividend proposal of €1.06 for fiscal 2022

Fuchs Petrolub Q4/22 Presentation

Fuchs Petrolub Financial Targets

Fuchs Petrolub March 2023 Investor Presentation

Fuchs Petrolub is currently at a resistance level

Weekly Chart Fuchs Petrolub (TradingView)

Part-time investor and contributor for Seeking Alpha since 2016. My analysis is focused on high-quality companies, that can outperform the market over the long-run due to a competitive advantage (economic moat) and high levels of defensibility. Focused on European and North American companies, but without constraints regarding market capitalization (from large cap to small cap companies). My academic background is in sociology and I hold a Master’s Degree in Sociology (with main emphasis on organizational and economic sociology) and a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and History.I also write about investing, economy and similar topics on Medium: https://medium.com/@danielschonberger

