Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MLFNF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 09, 2023 12:10 PM ETMaple Leaf Foods Inc. (MLFNF), MFI:CA
Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCPK:MLFNF) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call March 9, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Hilda Maraachlian - Investor Relations

Michael McCain - Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer

Geert Verellen - Chief Financial Officer

Curtis Frank - President and Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Irene Nattel - RBC Capital Markets

George Doumet - Scotiabank GBM

Peter Sklar - BMO Capital Markets

Derek Dley - Canaccord Genuity

Mark Petrie - CIBC World Markets

Michael Van Aelst - TD Securities

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to Maple Leaf’s Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference call is being webcast live on the Internet and recorded. All line have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. Please note that there will be a question and answer session following the formal remarks. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference call over to Hilda Maraachlian, Investor Relations at Maple Leaf Foods. Please go ahead, Ms. Maraachlian.

Hilda Maraachlian

Thank you, Michelle and good morning, everyone. Speaking on the call this morning will be Michael McCain, Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer; Curtis Frank, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Geert Verellen, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that some statements made on today’s call may constitute forward-looking information and our future results may differ materially from what we discuss. Please refer to our 2022 MD&A and other information on our website for a broader description of operations and Risk Factors that could affect the Company’s performance.

We have also uploaded our Q4 investor deck to our website which includes support material for the quarter. As always, the Investor Relations team will be available after the call for

