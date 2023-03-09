Home Point Capital Inc. (HMPT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 09, 2023 12:31 PM ETHome Point Capital Inc. (HMPT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.16K Followers

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 9, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Willie Newman - President & CEO

Mark Elbaum - CFO

Lesley Alli - IR

Conference Call Participants

Doug Harter - Credit Suisse

Mihir Bhatia - Bank of America

Rick Shane - JPMorgan

Kevin Barker - Piper Sandler

Steven DeLaney - JMP Securities

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Home Point Capital Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Lesley Alli. Please go ahead.

Lesley Alli

Thank you, operator. Welcome to Home Point’s fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 earnings call. Joining me this morning are Willie Newman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mark Elbaum, Chief Financial Officer. During our prepared remarks, we will be referring to a slide presentation, which is available in the Events section of the Home Point Investor Relations website.

Before we begin, I’d like to remind you, this call may include forward-looking statements, which do not guarantee future events or performance. Please refer to Home Point’s most recent SEC filings, including the company’s annual report on Form 10-K, filed for the year-end December 31, 2021, for factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. We maybe discussing certain non-GAAP measures on this call, which management believes are relevant in assessing the financial performance of the business. These non-GAAP measures are reconciled to the nearest GAAP figures in Home Point’s earnings release, which is available on the company’s website.

Now, I’d like to turn the call over to Willie Newman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Willie Newman

Thanks, Leslie, and good morning, everyone. During my prepared remarks, I'm going to discuss the mortgage environment, which presented as one of the most challenging

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.