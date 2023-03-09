Prada S.p.A. (PRDSY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 09, 2023 12:36 PM ETPrada S.p.A. (PRDSY), PRDSF
Prada S.p.A. (OTCPK:PRDSY) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 9, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrea Bonini - Chief Financial Officer

Patrizio Bertelli - CEO & Founder

Lorenzo Bertelli - Marketing Director and Head of CSR

Andrea Guerra - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Susy Tibaldi - UBS

Thomas Chauvet - Citi

Edouard Aubin - Morgan Stanley

Melania Grippo - BNP Paribas Exane

Paola Carboni - Equita SIM

Chris Gao - CLSA

Liwei Hou - CICC

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Prada Group Full Year 2022 Results Presentation. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please note that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Andrea Bonini, CFO. Please go ahead, sir.

Andrea Bonini

Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining the Prada Group's full-year 2022 results conference call. This is Andrea Bonini, Group CFO. And I'm delighted to be with you again. Alongside me today is Mr. Patrizio Bertelli, Executive Director; and Lorenzo Bertelli, Marketing Director and Head of CSR. Also, I would like to introduce our new Group CEO, Andrea Guerra who joined us at the end of January. Mr. Bertelli will start today with 2022 highlights, followed by Mr. Lorenzo Bertelli, who will provide an overview of our marketing and communication activities and the Group's ESG progress. I will then provide an update on our financial performance for the past year, followed by Mr. Guerra, who will talk about priorities for 2023.

With that, I will hand over to Mr. Bertelli.

Patrizio Bertelli

Good afternoon and welcome to the presentation of the financial results for the year 2022 of the Prada Group. First of all, let me welcome

