The GEO Group: The Stock Looks Cheap With Title 42 Upside Optionality

Mar. 09, 2023 1:38 PM ETThe GEO Group, Inc. (GEO)CXW
Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
312 Followers

Summary

  • GEO could see a huge boost if and when Title 42 border regulations expire.
  • The company faces renewal risks, but has managed to navigate them despite a Biden executive order aimed at private prison operators.
  • GEO stock looks cheap based on historical levels.

Prison corridor, jail cell and open metal bars door, empty dark facility interior, 3d render

Rawf8/iStock via Getty Images

While controversy surrounds prison stocks such as The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), the stock looks inexpensive and an eventual end to Title 42 border regulations could be a huge boost for the stock.

Company Profile

GEO

GEO revenue

Company Presentation

guidance

Company Presentation

Prison comps

FinBox

GEO EV/EBITDA

FinBox

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
312 Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in GEO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.