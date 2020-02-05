Sundry Photography

I have a love/hate relationship with Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). In the early days of the Covid-19 outbreak, I thought Gilead was an interesting prospect given the looming threat and the fact they had a little-known anti-viral, called Remdesivir, lying on the shelves. It became a very successful drug, renamed Veklury, that has since generated billions per year in revenue for Gilead, likely at very high cash conversion rates.

From a note on February 5, 2020:

I do think Gilead is a clear opportunity because

I believe the odds are good that it will show efficacy in practice (referring to Remdesiver).

Gilead is ramping up production capabilities.

The outbreak within China seems serious enough to warrant a lot of treatment.

Gilead appears very reasonably valued on free cash flow metrics, historical and peer data.

With Gilead's earnings call out of the way, that is not a threat.

The risk/reward seems skewed to the upside while waiting for results out of China.

I'm telling you this story because it did me very little good.

The best explanation is that Covid, and a patent cliff for key drugs, held back Gilead's main business. At the same time, Remdesivir (although a windfall) has always been viewed as a windfall of a few billion but not as a sustained source of revenue. Temporary cash flow replaced or covered-up sustainable cash flow decreasing.

Checking in on Gilead occasionally, I noticed how that's still more or less the case, although management is now talking about Veklury differently. Probably helped by the fact that Covid-drugs aren't a hot-button topic anymore (emphasis mine):

...We're still one of the companies that is in a unique situation of having a fantastic COVID-19 therapy, Veklury. And I think we're at a point and clearly in 2022, we got finally to the point where investors really look at our base business and then they look at Veklury separately. So, I think the vast majority of investors today focus on the growth in the base business. We saw really strong growth in the base business last year. It was the first year, really since 2015, where you saw strong growth in the base business not only in our HIV business, but in the oncology business that we're building is really exciting.... ...And then to your question specifically on what does that mean for earnings growth? The earnings growth when you include Veklury, it will be a little bit variable given that it's hard for us to forecast Veklury sales or the progression of the pandemic. There will be what is clear to us with very is that there's a continued demand. It's the absolute standard-of-care for hospitalized patients. We're guiding to $2 billion of sales this year versus the roughly $4 billion in sales we saw last year for Veklury. And a lot of that will just depend on the progression of the pandemic. So, there's a greater variability of that business which will impact our EPS. If you model out EPS excluding Veklury, again, it's not something that we can present as a company, but a lot of our investors look at it that way, we expect our EPS to grow over the coming years year-over-year and to really see continued acceleration in that growth given the leverage in our business as we get additional momentum or carry forward the momentum that we have from 2022...

If Veklury is falling off over time, and important HIV and oncology segments are growing, the overall trend is for growth to increase. The business also appears more volatile than it is likely to be over the next decade, as Veklury could be quite volatile. Without Veklury, revenue is growing at 8% per year.

Veklury more or less helped Gilead get through a tough period. A period where other sales fell much faster than I thought they would. But it is in a much better strategic place right now. The R&D spend is at a higher level. The pipeline appears to be improved, and the company looks to have solidified its position in HIV. It has a very interesting oncology drug called Trodelvy. I wrote about that acquisition here. Meanwhile, Veklury may continue to surprise with billions worth of sales:

So to answer your question, we expect Veklury to have a much longer product life than the market would have expected when we launched the product three years ago. And it's still difficult for us and for you and others to forecast it.

Meanwhile, I'd argue Gilead is still somewhat valued like a no-growth or challenged firm. I pulled up the valuation data from Seeking Alpha, comparing its multiples to sector medians. It trades at a fairly deep discount to the sector.

I also pulled up the valuations for a peer group as per Seeking Alpha. I don't know a lot about all of these companies. Maybe it's not a perfect peer group, but these biotechs are somewhat comparable in market cap and enterprise value.

There are many company-specific considerations that go into valuations. Perhaps these valuations are all spot on. But the observation that Gilead generally trades at the lower end of the valuation spectrum also holds here.

What may play a role is that Gilead used to buy back a lot of shares when shares were at much higher prices and then switched from buybacks to acquisitions when they "bottomed out."

Maybe share prices bottomed out as the company started making reasonable acquisitions, giving investors more confidence in the longer-term prospects.

But the problem with acquisitive management, having done a lot of deals in the past few years, is that it seems so hit-and-miss from the outside. If you like a company enough to own its shares, you'll, by definition, like buybacks. With a dividend, you know you get to choose how to burn it. In biotech, deals tend to be done at high multiples to (potential) revenue. If a larger acquisition doesn't work out, it can burn years of accumulated free cash flow in one swoop. Gilead appears to be restraining itself, but only barely.

Here are a few key quotes from the latest event that illustrate the go-forward capital allocation policy:

...Maybe 2022 is a pretty good proxy for what you should see. But we're focused on ordinary course partnering, small deals a good example like the MiroBio deal that we did last year. Miro was a small company in Oxford in the UK that had four preclinical. One was moving into the clinic immune agonist for immunology that we are excited about. That's a great example of the type of deals that we're focused on.. ...From time to time, we will do a bolt-on acquisition. So I use our Forty Seven deal a couple of years ago as a good example of a bolt-on acquisition. But when you saw us deploy over $50 billion of capital over the last five or six years in corporate development, the future at least from my perspective as I look down the road is very different. We build a lot of cash. We'll continue to build cash that we can return to shareholders. But we're going to first of all make sure that we have the pipeline right in the R&D spend right?...

The Forty-Seven deal was a $4.9 billion deal that seems to have worked out well even though Gilead paid a large premium.

...Secondly, we're committed to our dividend and growing our dividend, and then we have flexibility on whether we want to pay off some more debt we're very comfortable with our gross debt and our net debt. We've paid off all the debt from the Immunomedics acquisition. We can selectively return money to shareholders through either onetime dividends in addition to our annual dividend growth or share repurchase, but we'll be flexible...

I still think Gilead Sciences, Inc. is an interesting and undervalued-enough company to hold. I just think I can find better stuff. That's why I'm not holding Gilead Sciences, Inc. anymore. But I could be wrong about that. The core Gilead Sciences, Inc. business looks like it is growing nicely, the pipeline is much improved, meanwhile, the company is trading at low multiples. The low multiple is likely partly deserved as Veklury falling off will be a headwind. It remains to be seen to what extent it will be a headwind because revenues and cash flows from the compound have been surprisingly high and sustained.