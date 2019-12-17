FilippoBacci

Investment Thesis

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) can not gain any sustainable traction. The company had its Investor Day back in early December, and I believed that there was an opportunity to benefit from its cheap valuation, which came from its sloppy and mismanaged Investor Day. You read my bullish assessment here.

Essentially, I believed that I was making a contrarian call on this stock. But subsequently, Farfetch delivered its Q4 2022 results a few weeks ago, and I now see that I made the wrong call to be bullish here.

Therefore, I'm now neutral on this name.

Revenue Growth Rates Decelerate

FTCH revenue growth rates

The graphic above shows Farfetch's GAAP revenue growth rates. It shows that putting aside all the narrative about Farfetch being one of the biggest and best global platforms for luxury fashion merchandise, the business simply can not post strong revenue growth rates. And I want to be absolutely clear. This has nothing to do with the current macro environment. This lackluster progress is the company's own doing.

Let me drive this point home.

See if you are able to pick the anomaly. Above, I highlight high-end discretionary companies. And these companies are sizzling hot. And Farfetch? With its share price now very close to an all-time low, plus Farfetch's CFO deciding now is probably the best time for him to part ways after 8 years at the company, can you blame me for changing my mind?

Or, let me put it another way, can you blame Farfetch for desiring change?

The business is struggling to put out resounding growth rates. Furthermore, as you can see above, its ability to beat top-line consensus is very mixed. There's no aspect of these facts that reflects a striving company.

Am I Being Inconsistent or Have The Facts Changed?

Before we attempt to answer this question, let me put this forward:

Q4 2021 Farfetch had a net cash position of $850 million

Q4 2022 Farfetch had a net debt position of $150 million.

Bulls could make the assertion that the bulk of the cash difference came from the options against the acquisitions and convertible senior notes. That's one way to consider the matter.

Another way is to think that somewhere close to 50% of Farfetch's market cap evaporated in the past 12 months due to poor fiduciary responsibilities. And not only from its market cap but actual tangible cash from its balance sheet.

FTCH Stock, Not Worth Chasing

Let's appraise Farfetch's intentions of getting the midpoint adjusted EBITDA to 2% in 2023. This implies that in the best case, Farfetch's EBITDA will reach $50 million in 2023. But let's be generous, let's say that Farfetch's 2023 is surprisingly strong and its EBITDA reaches $70 million.

Is that enough to support its valuation, at 27x forward EBITDA? Even if Farfetch substantially improves its EBITDA to free cash flow conversion and ends up at positive free cash flow in 2023, I can't see this outlook as particularly enticing.

The Bottom Line

In my book, there are two main rules to investing.

Number one, think about preserving your hard-earned capital.

Number two, when the facts change, change your mind. Don't attempt to reshape the narrative in your mind, to adapt to the facts that are incongruent with your expectation.

It's absolutely OK to take a setback and rethink your process. The worse decision an investor can make is to continuously double down and argue that Mr. Market got their investment wrong. There are times when that's appropriate. But to rely on that argument for one's investment thesis is foolhardy.