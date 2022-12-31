RGC Resources: Underfollowed, With A Nice Dividend But A High Price

Mar. 09, 2023 2:15 PM ETRGC Resources, Inc. (RGCO)ATO, NI, NIMC, NJR, NWN, SPY
Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Marketplace

Summary

  • RGC Resources is a fairly small natural gas utility that serves the town of Roanoke, Virginia.
  • RGC Resources is seeing some customer growth, although it is not a rapid-growth company.
  • The company recently applied to regulators to raise its rates, which could grow its earnings over the next year.
  • The recent dividend increase was meager, but the company appears able to sustain it.
  • RGC Resources stock is quite expensive relative to peers and the market today.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Energy Profits in Dividends get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Natural Gas Meter

Bill Oxford

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) is a natural gas utility that primarily operates in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding area. This company is admittedly very underfollowed in the investment community and by investors themselves, likely due to its comparatively small service territory

RGCO 1-Yr. Price

Seeking Alpha

RGCO TTM OCF

Seeking Alpha

RGCO Quarterly OCF

Seeking Alpha

RGCO Dividend History

Seeking Alpha

S&P 500 Forward P/E

YCharts

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
13.52K Followers
In-depth Research on underfollowed dividend stocks with 7%+ yields
Power Hedge is an independent stock research and analysis firm with a passion for macro- and microeconomic analysis. Power Hedge focuses our research primarily on dividend-paying, international companies of all sizes with sustainable competitive advantages. Power Hedge is neither a permabear nor a permabull. However, we believe that, given the current structural problems in the United States, the best investment opportunities may lie elsewhere in the world. The firm's strategy is primarily buy and hold, but will stray from that strategy on occasion. Our ideal holding period is forever, however we realize that both internal and external forces can impact an investment. For this reason, we believe that it is vital to keep a close eye on all of your investments. We do not believe in changing an investment based on short-term market swings.

Traditionally, we have not always responded to comments but in order to improve the quality of our research, comments will be reviewed and we will respond to issues regarding errors or omissions. This does not include our premium service, "Energy Profits In Dividends" which is available from the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. This service does include detailed discussions with our team both on the reports themselves and in a private forum.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.