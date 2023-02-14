Twitter (@passedpawn)

Introduction

It's time to talk about macroeconomic developments and the market. As most of my readers will know, my view on the market is somewhat bearish, as I have felt that the Fed is playing a very dangerous game.

Essentially, my thesis was (and still is) based on a few key things:

While we're past peak inflation, inflation is stickier than the market believes.

Economic growth is weakening.

The Federal Reserve will have to be more hawkish than markets were pricing in.

This is terrible news for the market and will keep the market from breaking out.

Essentially, it's the reason why I have built an above-average cash position since mid-2022. I did so by increasing my savings rate. I was not a net seller of stocks.

While my thesis wasn't looking so good in the first weeks of this year, that has now changed.

In this article, I am updating my macroeconomic/market thesis. Especially after Powell reiterated the need to fight inflation and the impact this had on rates and the market, we have a lot to discuss!

So, let's get to it!

Powell's Wake-Up Call

Inflation is stickier, while rates will likely have to rise higher and for longer.

It would be a bit too much to call it market panic. However, the market is weakening again after falling to break out above 4,200 points earlier this year.

StockCharts

While I am writing this, the market is now close to 6% below its February highs.

So, what happened?

Essentially, the market realized it was pricing in the perfect economic scenario.

Gradual rate hikes at the end of 2023, backed by rapidly falling inflation.

A soft economic landing, or no landing, at all (no recession).

As most of my readers know, I wasn't a bull during this rally. After all, I believe that the market will remain in a volatile sideways trend between the low-3,000 points and mid-4,000 points range.

This is what I said on January 26, 2023 (prior to the market peak) in a Seeking Alpha market wrap:

"Stocks are flying again, this time led by growth and tech. The market continues to price in a very dovish Fed, as it sees a terminal rate of 5.0%, followed by a series of rate cuts in [the second half of 2023]," analyst Leo Nelissen told Seeking Alpha. "Essentially, it means that the market needs an economic soft landing and a steep inflation decline toward 2%." Nelissen added: "Given economic fundamentals, including secular challenges like wage growth and a weaker dollar, I do not believe that the fight against inflation will be as easy as the market expects. Moreover, if the Fed were to become dovish to protect the market, inflation would re-accelerate, triggering a 1970s-style scenario."

Unfortunately, this thesis is still valid. I'm saying, unfortunately, as this is horrible for all parties involved: the market, the economy, and the Fed's credibility.

While I am convinced that peak inflation is behind us, I believe it is risky to believe that inflation will drop like a stone to the Fed's 2% target. So far, we're seeing the confirmation. The Fed's favorite inflation gauge, the PCE price index, re-accelerated earlier this year. The month-on-month gain was the highest since March 2020.

Bloomberg

Even worse, inflation expectations are rallying again after 2-year inflation expectations briefly fell to 2.0% after peaking at 5.0% in the first half of 2022.

Twitter (@passedpawn)

It also doesn't help the Fed that labor indicators like total job openings continue to show strength, indicating that key inflation drivers like wage inflation are unlikely to abate soon. According to Bloomberg data, total job openings in the US have been higher than expected for five consecutive months, indicating prolonged wage inflation pressure. Atlanta Fed wage growth data confirms this. Even though the numbers have come down, the US economy is stuck with significant wage inflation, especially for job switchers. Don't get me wrong, that's great for workers and much-needed in times of high inflation. Yet, it's what causes inflation to be so sticky.

Author (Bloomberg, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta)

Moreover, labor demand continues to remain higher than supply. This indicates persistent wage inflation.

Bloomberg

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is fully aware of these issues. Hence, he reminded the market that everything is, in fact, not that great.

During his congressional hearing on Tuesday, Powell somewhat contradicted what he said in early February when he said the disinflationary process had begun.

The latest economic data have come in stronger than expected, which suggests that the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated. [...] If the totality of the data were to indicate that faster tightening is warranted, we would be prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes.

Moreover, he reiterated my biggest concern, that getting inflation down to 2% will be a tough task, even if we're beyond peak inflation.

“Although inflation has been moderating in recent months, the process of getting inflation back down to 2% has a long way to go and is likely to be bumpy,” Powell said. Inflation remains well above the Fed’s longer-run objective, he added. “We do have two or three more very important data releases to analyze before the time of the FOMC meeting,” he told lawmakers, referring to the Federal Open Market Committee. “Those are going to be very important in the assessment we have of this relatively recent data.”

This means that the next dot plot chart of the Fed will likely show a higher peak and a slower longer-term decline.

Hence, efficient markets started to price in a different rate trajectory immediately after Powell spoke. In the first quote of this article (from January), I highlighted that traders initially expected a terminal Fed rate of 5.0%, followed by a number of rate cuts in the second half of this year.

Well, that has now been adjusted - by a wide margin. Markets expect the Fed to hike in three consecutive meetings. The next meeting is now expected to see a 50 basis points hike to a target rate between 5.00% and 5.25%. After that, markets expect two consecutive 25 basis points hikes to a terminal target range of 5.00% to 5.75%. January of 2024 is expected to see the first rate cut.

Bloomberg

In order to display the magnitude of interest rate expectations, I made the chart below. The implied chance that rates end this year above 5.00% is now close to 100%. It was roughly 0% earlier this year.

Bloomberg

With all of this in mind, the Fed pressuring inflation isn't a bad thing. The bad thing is that while inflation is strong, underlying economic growth is weakening, creating a toxic situation where the Fed is forced to hike into slowing economic growth.

Hiking Into Weakness

This is where it becomes tricky.

The Fed obviously needs to fight inflation as quickly as possible. Stable prices and full employment are its goals. However, there's another reason.

High rates are creating a very toxic situation for the US government, which is already heavily in debt.

CNN

The Treasury Department paid a record $213 billion in interest payments on the national debt in the last quarter of 2022, up $63 billion from the same period a year earlier. The fourth-quarter tab was also nearly $30 billion more than in the prior quarter, which is the largest quarterly increase on record, said Jerry Dwyer, an economics professor emeritus at Clemson University.

Interest rate payments are rising and are expected to remain high as roughly 40% of the government debt matures within 12 months. This translates to $8 trillion. One year ago, it cost $64 billion to finance this debt load. Currently, it's $400 billion.

The Washington Post

In other words, the Fed needs to pressure inflation as soon as possible to be able to reduce rates again.

We also need to take into account that the Fed cannot pivot unless it has defeated inflation. A second inflation wave is likely if structural issues persist. The Fed knows this, too, as it wants to avoid a 1970s scenario at all costs.

Again, that wouldn't be a huge problem if inflation were our only issue. Unfortunately, it is not.

The soft-landing thesis is dying, too.

The yield curve hasn't been this inverted since the 1980s.

Bloomberg

What we're dealing with here is the increasing likelihood of a recession. Generally speaking, yield curve inversions precede economic downturns by roughly 12 to 18 months.

The chart below shows the 10-year vs. 3-month yield curve (the Fed's favorite recession indicator), except that it goes back to 1968. The shaded areas display recessions. Historically speaking, we're now in territory that more or less guarantees a recession to occur within 12 months.

Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse, the company behind the graph below, makes the case that a recession is likely, but not as soon as expected.

The data indicates that the relationship between curve inversion and a recession’s onset is different for high and low inflation periods (1970s/80s vs. 1990s/00s). More specifically, when inflation is high, recessions began 5 months before curve uninversion, whereas when inflation is low, recessions ensued 5 months after. Using the high inflation period as a guide, futures point to an August 2025 recession onset, roughly 2½ years from today.

While it's hard to predict when (or if) a recession might happen, we're now in a situation where a recession may not be far away. For example, operating margins in the United States have weakened after peaking last year.

Societe Generale

Hence, according to Societe Generale's Albert Edwards:

[...] the evidence from profit margins suggests a more imminent recession, because in an accounting sense, “declines in the business investment cycle (including inventories) account for each and every recession.”

I believe these comments are further supported by a longer-term decline in the ISM manufacturing index, the leading manufacturing index in the United States. While February saw a very slight uptick, it came with a steeper increase in prices paid (input inflation), suggesting that pressure on margins is rising even faster.

Bloomberg

Even worse, it's not just manufacturing. High inflation has caused a very tricky situation for consumers. Wage inflation is high but not enough to offset this burden on consumers. When adding underlying economic weakness, we're now dealing with weakness everywhere.

For example, consumer loans confirm this thesis. Bank card delinquencies have risen to levels not seen since the 2008 peak. Auto credit quality is quickly deteriorating as well.

The Washington Post

So, what does this mean for markets?

There's An Alternative

Like the economy and Fed, the market is stuck between a rock and a hard place.

The major difference between this downturn and any downturn since the Great Financial Crisis is that investors now have a viable alternative. They don't need to put their money into stocks.

As explained by Aaron Brown, six months ago, Goldman Sachs (GS) made the call that TINA could be replaced by TARA. TINA stands for There Is No Alternative. TARA stands for There Are Reasonable Alternatives.

As widely known, stocks generally outperform bonds, with the S&P 500 index's total return surpassing that of 10-year treasuries in 62% of one-year periods and averaging an inflation-adjusted 8.6% per year compared to 2.9% for 10-year Treasuries. While stocks are prone to greater volatility than bonds (19.3% versus 8.8%), they still offer a more favorable risk-adjusted return.

Needless to say, this differs per period.

Due to the rise in yield and deterioration of corporate earnings, stock price valuations have become less attractive.

Capital Economics looks into the difference between the S&P 500 forward earnings yield (the inverse of the price/earnings ratio) and the 10-year TIPS (inflation-protected government bonds) yield. This is a way to visualize the equity-risk premium. The more the yield on stocks exceeds the yield on bonds, the more you are being paid to take the risk of putting your money in the stock market.

As the graph below shows, not only are stocks less attractive than bonds since mid-2022, but we are also seeing a divergence.

Capital Economics

The spread between the two indicators shows that stocks haven't been this unattractive since 2009.

Bloomberg

Hence, in light of the aforementioned economic challenges, it is no surprise that investors are considering alternatives. For example, the iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) has a 30-day SEC yield of 4.7%

The same goes for certificates of deposit, as major US lenders are now hiking the yields on low-risk deposits.

More than dozen US lenders including Capital One Financial Inc. are now offering an annual percentage yield of 5% on CDs maturing in around a year, a rate that would have been unspeakably high two years ago. Even the big banks are feeling the heat. At Wells Fargo & Co., 11-month CDs now pay 4%.

Earlier this month, weekly fund flows showed massive inflows of money market funds.

On top of everything said so far, I believe there is a risk of a major event. Historically speaking, every time the Fed started a hiking cycle, something broke. The last time short-term yields were at current levels, it took 12 months for Lehman to go bankrupt. Seven years prior to that, higher rates broke the tech bubble.

Bank of America

Moreover, even if the Fed were to pivot, it would not guarantee a bottom in stocks. As the charts above and below suggest, Fed pivots often triggered steeper sell-offs.

Twitter (@DisruptorStocks)

It is logical to consider that if the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates, it may lead to a decline in economic growth, eventually resulting in lower inflation. If the Fed observes that businesses are struggling, it may respond by lowering interest rates. In such a situation, investing in stocks may not be favorable, as the Fed is likely to communicate its concerns with investors and adjust its approach accordingly.

My Strategy & Takeaway

Although I don't typically short stocks and invest over 90% of my net worth in long-term dividend stocks, I like to time my major investments based on the mid-term market direction. Presently, I hold a somewhat negative outlook as the Federal Reserve is poised to raise interest rates significantly despite economic growth's slowdown and ongoing inflation. The rising interest rates are negatively impacting government finances and anything/anyone relying on accessible funding. As a result, stocks are becoming less attractive, and safer investments with lower risks are offering more attractive yields.

I believe that the market has room to fall to the low-3,000 points range due to the risk of a Federal Reserve policy error leading to a bigger sell-off. However, if the market falls to these levels, I would be an aggressive buyer. Despite this, I have not been a net seller of stocks and do not hold any shorts, only increasing my savings rate a bit since last October.

I continue to reinvest dividends and take advantage of single-stock opportunities, such as boosting my position when a particular stock in my portfolio sells off. However, there is a risk that my thesis is incorrect, and stocks could bottom at current levels and soar, making holding too much cash risky.

While we will discuss alternative investment opportunities in the near future, I recommend that investors take care of their own risk management and strategy, keeping in mind the larger picture of a likely prolonged sideways trend between the low-3,000 and mid-4,000 points range.