Swire Pacific Limited (SWRAY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 09, 2023 1:56 PM ETSwire Pacific Limited (SWRAY), SWRAF, SWRBF, SWRBY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.17K Followers

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCPK:SWRAY) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 9, 2023 4:45 AM ET

Company Participants

Guy Bradley - Chairman

Martin Murray - Finance Director

Conference Call Participants

Simon Cheung - Goldman Sachs

Evan Li - HSBC

Unidentified Company Representative

[Starts Abruptly] May we now invite Guy and Martin to take us through a detailed look at the results for 2022.

Guy Bradley

Thank you, and good evening, everybody, and welcome. For those of you that come and see us often, you'll recognize that we're without Karen So, who runs our Beverage division, and she's up in Zhejiang Province at a big bottler conference at the moment. But she tells me that we'll get her back for the interim. So, you have to deal with Martin and I for today.

Okay. So, the Swire Pacific 2022 Performance: there are three major highlights as far as I was concerned. The first one being the exciting expansion that both the Swire Properties division and the Swire Coca-Cola division demonstrated in the year. The second highlight was clearly the recovery of Aviation with the cessation of the COVID-19 related measures. And thirdly, we commenced a share buyback program, first time for a long time, and, as you just heard in the video, have produced a 15% dividend growth.

On the financial front, and Martin will cover that in some detail in a second, I've taken out in this top left-hand figure -- for recurring underlying profit, we've taken out the effect of Cathay Pacific, which is in line with our dividend policy. And you can see on that basis, the RUP for the year-on-year is pretty flat, but we have raised dividends by 15% to HK$3.00 a share.

As I mentioned just now, we did commence a share buyback program for up to

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.