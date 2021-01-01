wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) is an early stage biopharma with a multi-billion dollar valuation. These types of companies always interest me. On the one hand, due to their early stages, they appear overvalued. On the other hand, the market putting a high value on their science underscores its potential. For a science enthusiast like myself, it is exciting to invest in companies with cutting-edge science. More often than not, these do not pan out as investments. But if you can select your bets carefully, they do, and when they do, there's a well-deserved windfall.

So, Avidity Biosciences, Inc. is being valued this way because it is the leader in the development of antibody oligonucleotide conjugates and is the first company to get an AOC molecule into the clinic. Antibody drug conjugates - where a monoclonal antibody binds to a drug and delivers it to a target cell - have been wildly successful. According to a Nature article on Avidity published in 2021, the FDA approved 11 ADCs so far (2021). Oligonucleotides, on the other hand, and despite their widely proven effect on targets, have not found wide success because of what is basically a delivery problem. Outside of liver cells, and a few other tissues, they cannot be delivered. AOC builds on the knowledge of targeted delivery gained from ADCs and applies that to something beyond small molecules; it applies it to siRNAs and PMOs, oligonucleotides with potentially wide applications suffering from a delivery problem.

Avidity has three molecules in clinical stages, two siRNAs and the first PMO (Morpholino, or Morpholino oligomer or phosphorodiamidate Morpholino oligomer) in the clinic. All three are Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOC). Initial work is in muscle delivery, but the company plans to broaden its scope to other areas like cardiology and immunology.

The three current programs are myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) and the respective molecules are AOC1001, AOC1044 and AOC1020. AOC1001 consists of three things: a monoclonal antibody targeting transferrin receptor 1 (TfR1); a linker; and siRNA payload targeting DMPK mRNA. A problem with these conjugates - the weak link - is the linker, which is susceptible to enzymatic breakdown. The linker used by Avidity, however, is uncleavable. AOC1001 is the most advanced program, which completed preliminary assessment. This showed that there was significant reduction in the troublesome gene, and there was also functional improvement in myotonia, although the company hasn't offered numbers yet. The Corporate Presentation has an interesting video showing vHOT (video hand opening time) improvement in a patient. The key takeaway is that the therapy was able to deliver siRNA to the muscle, which is a first.

However, in September, along with a number of other gene therapeutics, the FDA placed a partial clinical hold in new patient enrollment on the Marina trial. The partial hold was due to a serious adverse event reported in a single patient in the 4mg/kg cohort; no other patients in the trial had such an SAE, and 100% of all MARINA patients transitioned to the OLE study. Per the FDA, all existing patients can continue in their current dosing cohorts, or may roll over to the OLE study. The company is making efforts to resolve this clinical hold and should have an update by the end of March.

DM1 has 40,000 American patients. The disease is monogeneic, caused by triplet-repeat in the DMPK gene, producing a pathologic gain of function that affects various muscles. The disease is autosomal dominant, meaning only one parent can pass the disease; and the disease severity increases with generation. DM1 significantly impacts quality of life, and shortens life expectancy. There are no approved therapies.

A number of other companies are working in the AOC space. These include Tallac Therapeutics, Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (DYN), Denali and Gennao Bio. Dyne works in almost the same space as RNA, but with slight design differences - it uses a Fab instead of a full length antibody. It also uses a cleavable linker. Other targets are CNS and cancer.

Financials

RNA has a market cap of $1.6bn and a cash reserve of $611mn. The company has two collaborations, with Eli Lilly (LLY) and Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY); the former is worth $450mn in milestone potential. Last quarter, the company made a little less than $3mn in collaborative revenue. Their R&D expenses were $46mn and G&A were $10mn. At that rate, they have enough cash to last them for 10 quarters. In December, the company made a $207mn offering.

Note that the company has a very strong management.

Bottom Line

The Avidity Biosciences, Inc. science here interests me a lot. It has always been known that these oligonucleotides have great therapeutic potential; the problem has been delivery. Avidity seems to have solved that delivery problem. Knowing nothing about that SAE precludes my speculating about the company too much, however, if it resolves itself quickly, there should be some upside. The target indications are not too huge in terms of market potential, but the platform validation is what is more important for Avidity Biosciences, Inc.