NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (NLCP) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.17K Followers

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX:NLCP) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 9, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Valter Pinto - Managing Director, Investor Relations

Gordon DuGan - Chairman

Anthony Coniglio - President and Chief Executive Officer

Lisa Meyer - Chief Financial Officer

Jarrett Annenberg - Senior Vice President and Head, Investments

Conference Call Participants

John Massocca - Ladenburg Thalmann

Operator

Good morning. I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the NewLake Capital Partners Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Today’s call is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to Valter Pinto, Managing Director of KCSA Strategic Communications. Please go ahead.

Valter Pinto

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon and welcome everyone to the NewLake Capital Partners fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings conference call. I am joined today by Gordon DuGan, Chairman of the Board; Anthony Coniglio, President and Chief Executive Officer; Lisa Meyer, Chief Financial Officer; and Jarrett Annenberg, Senior Vice President and Head of Investments.

Before we begin, I’d like to remind everyone that statements made during today’s conference call maybe deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and actual results may differ materially due to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors. For a detailed discussion of some of the ongoing risks and uncertainties in the company’s business, I refer you to the press release issued yesterday evening and filed with the SEC on Form 8-K as well as the company’s 10-K and other reports filed periodically with the SEC. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FFO

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.