Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (REPX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.17K Followers

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 9, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Philip Riley – Chief Financial Officer

Bobby Riley – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Riley – President

Conference Call Participants

Neal Dingmann – Truist Securities

John White – ROTH MKM Capital

Jeff Robertson – Water Tower Research

Operator

Hello, and thank you for standing by. My name is Regina and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Riley Exploration Permian Incorporated Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Philip Riley, CFO. Please go ahead.

Philip Riley

Thank you, and good morning to everyone. Welcome to our conference call covering the fourth quarter and full year 2022 results. Yesterday, the company published a number of items which can be found on our website under the Investors section, an earnings release, a 10-K, supplemental info and non-GAAP measures and two presentations. One presentation provides an update for fourth quarter and full year results, with the second providing an overview of our company's story.

Participating on the call today are Bobby Riley, Chairman and CEO; Kevin Riley, President, and myself, Philip Riley, CFO and EVP of Strategy. Today's conference call contains certain projections and other forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. We will also reference certain non-GAAP measures, the reconciliations to the appropriate GAAP measures can be found and our supplemental disclosure on our website.

I'll now turn the call over to Bobby.

Bobby Riley

Thank you, Philip, and thank you again to everyone for joining us on

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.