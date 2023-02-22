Driven Brands Guides For 2023 Growth But Valuation Is A Concern

Mar. 09, 2023 3:23 PM ETDriven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN)
Donovan Jones profile picture
Donovan Jones
Marketplace

Summary

  • Driven Brands recently reported its Q4 2022 financial results.
  • The firm provides a variety of automobile maintenance and washing services in the U.S. and internationally.
  • DRVN has grown revenue and produced higher profits but the stock may be fully valued at around $29.00.
  • I'm on Hold for DRVN for the near term.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »

A man washes his car at a self-service car wash using a hose with pressurized water

Ekaterina Krasnikova/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Driven Brands

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) reported its Q4 2022 financial results on February 22, 2023, missing revenue but beating EPS consensus estimates.

The firm provides various maintenance and repair services

Total Revenue

Total Revenue (Seeking Alpha)

Gross Profit Margin

Gross Profit Margin (Seeking Alpha)

Selling, G&A % Of Revenue

Selling, G&A % Of Revenue (Seeking Alpha)

Operating Income

Operating Income (Seeking Alpha)

Earnings Per Share

Earnings Per Share (Seeking Alpha)

52-Week Stock Price Comparison

52-Week Stock Price Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

Discounted Cash Flow Calculation

Discounted Cash Flow Calculation (GuruFocus)

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.

Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.

Get started with a free trial!

This article was written by

Donovan Jones profile picture
Donovan Jones
18.92K Followers
Author of IPO Edge
Get IPO Edge with actionable research on next-generation high growth stocks

I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.