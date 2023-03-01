RHJ/iStock via Getty Images

Shares of Australian rare earths developers Lynas Rare Earths Ltd (OTCPK:LYSCF)(ASX:LYC) and Arafura Rare Earths Ltd (OTCPK:ARAFF)(ASX: ARU) have been selling off after Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) announced that it would stop using rare earths in its next-generation electric vehicles (EVs). Tesla made the announcement at the company’s investors day last week where the EV maker outlined plans to, among other things, open a $5 billion gigafactory in Mexico and lower production costs. Permanent magnets used in the EV sector use rare earths such as neodymium and praseodymium, or NdPr for short. Tesla says it has already lowered its usage of rare earths by 25% as it tries to move away from a particularly problematic supply chain.

LYSCF shares have lost nearly 10% over the past five trading sessions, accentuating a sharp slide that kicked off in February. The shares have now crashed 23.6% over the past 30 days while ARAFF is down 16.1% over the timeframe, completely eliminating early-year gains for LYSCF. But the latest selloff is clearly an overreaction as we shall see shortly.

Tesla actually used induction motors rather than permanent magnets in its original Model S and X iterations but later switched to permanent magnets when its Model 3 was released in 2017. According to research consultancy IDTechEx, Audi and Mercedes use induction motors in their EV models, while BMW and Renault use wound motor configurations. IDTechEx says that Tesla will stick with a PM motor but will redesign it to exclude rare earths. Both IDTech and rare earths consultancy Adamas Intelligence say that Tesla is most likely looking at a ferrite-based alternative, noting that ferrite magnets are "a proven concept", for instance, General Motors (GM) used them in its 2016 Chevy Volt.

However, eliminating rare earths comes with a cost: whereas non-rare earth PMs can match a neodymium-iron-boron (NdFeB) magnet performance-wise, they come with a significant weight or efficiency penalty which Adamas notes has historically made them unattractive to EV makers.

Limited Impact

And now, the million-dollar question: what does Tesla’s rare earths decision mean for Lynas Rare Earths Ltd and other rare earth miners? According to Adamas, EV manufacture accounted for ~12% of global NdFeB magnet consumption in 2022, of which Tesla made up 15% to 20%. Tesla, therefore, only accounts for 2-3% of global NdFeB magnet demand (excluding micromotors, sensors and speakers). Adamas concludes that Tesla’s move will only have a minor effect on the global NdFeB market even if Tesla was to eliminate NdFeB motors across its entire fleet.

And, that’s assuming Tesla maintains its EV market share, which has begun slipping even in the U.S.

The global NdFeB market stands to lose a mere 2% to 3% of demand in the near-term, and maximum 3% to 4% over the long-term assuming Tesla maintains its EV market leadership," Adamas estimates.

Tesla’s impact will be further diminished in a market that has been struggling to generate enough supply to meet growing demand, a trend that is likely to persist. In its "Rare Earth Magnet Market Outlook", April 2022, Adamas has forecast demand for rare earths such as NdPr, dysprosium and terbium will grow at a CAGR of 8.6% through 2035, outpacing supply growth of 5.4%. Further, permanent magnets are ubiquitous, powering everything from smart phones and hard drives to wind turbines.

Moreover, just like we saw with the lithium market, rare earths have enjoyed a phenomenal rally over the past few years as EV makers scrambled to secure supplies. For instance, neodymium prices rocketed up to over 1.5 million yuan in early 2022 from 203,000 yuan per tonne in July 2021 amid an acute supply squeeze. Although neodymium prices have since undergone a correction similar to what we are witnessing in the lithium market to a current 815,000 yuan, prices remain multiples higher to where they were just a few years ago.

In the final analysis, the EV sector continues to grow and evolve at a rapid clip, and Tesla’s latest move could become a significant risk for companies such as Lynas Rare Earths Ltd if it becomes an industry-wide trend. But so far, there’s no evidence to suggest that other EV makers will follow Tesla’s lead due to the aforementioned drawbacks of PMs that do not use rare earths.

